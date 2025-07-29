Mizzou Football 2025 Award Watch List Tracker
The Missouri Tigers don't have much preseason hype surrounding them, being predicted by members of the media to finish 12th in the Southeastern Conference this season.
With new players stepping in to replace starters at crucial positions like quarterback, running back, wide receiver, three spots along the offense line, edge rusher and more, the Tigers will have to earn respect on the field.
"Every year, your team starts over, and you have to start over," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said at a press conference ahead of fall camp practices. "As a coach, I think from establishing the bonds of your team, the rules of your team, the culture of your team, I think every year you just have to understand it starts over and you repeat the process."
But, some of Missouri's standout players who have already proven themselves have earned some individual attention, being named to preseason watch lists for multiple awards. Keep up with all of the award recognition Missouri players earn through the season with the growing list below.
AFCA Good Works Team
(Recognizes 23 college football players for community service)
Preseason nominee: center Connor Tollison one of 197 players named to watch list.
Outland Trophy
(Best interior offensive or defensive lineman)
Watch list: offensive guard Cayden Green named to 50-player watch list on July 29.
Missouri's last winner: Never.
Maxwell Award
(College Football Player of the Year)
Watch list: running back Ahmad Hardy named to 80-player watch list on July 28.
Missouri's last winner: Never.
Dodd Trophy
(Annual Coach of the Year award given to the Division I coach whose team excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community)
Watch List: Eli Drinkwitz named to 26-coach watch list on July 7.
Missouri's last winner: Never.