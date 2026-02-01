Mizzou's Zion Young Named Senior Bowl Player of the Game: The Buzz

Former Missouri edge rusher Zion Young wrapped up an impressive week in Mobile, Alabama, by being named the Senior Bowl player of the game.

In the first quarter of the premier all-star game for the NFL draft, Young recovered a fumble that he returned for eight yards, setting the American team up at midfield. Four plays after Young recovered the turnover, the American team scored a touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.

In addition to the fumble, Young recorded two total tackles. Former Missouri receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. caught one pass for three yards while defensive tackle Chris McClellan came away with one tackle.

Zion Young and Cole Payton are your National and American Players of the Game 🏆#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/atuv7aHuoO — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 31, 2026

Young was a standout at practices all week, likely boosting his NFL draft stock. Entering the Senior Bowl, he was rated at No. 110 in CBS Sports' prospect rankings.

Young was a two-year starter for Missouri, joining the Tigers after transferring from Michigan State. In those two seasons, he recorded 83 total tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Buzz: February 1

Missouri hosted several rising senior prospects for visits Saturday. While visiting, the Tigers extended an offer to offensive tackle Brayden Harris, a Jackson, Missouri native.

Missouri also extended an offer to running back Carter Wallace from Arkansas. He's also received interest from Syracuse and Clemson, amongst others.

Saturday's Mizzou Results

Tennis: Won 6-1 vs. SEMO



Swim and Dive: Men's won 195-97 vs. Southern Illinois, Women's won 198-91



Men's basketball: Won 84-79 over Mississippi State - RECAP



Wrestling : won 33-9 at Little Rock

Sunday's Mizzou Schedule

Softball: Black & Gold scrimmage at 10 a.m. at Devine Pavilion



Women's basketball: at Mississippi State at 2 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Listen, Live Stats

Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener

216 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"The four stages of coaching are first, you lose big; then you lose small; then you win small; and then you win big.” Martez Manuel, borrowed from Bobby Bowde

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI

Instagram: MizzouOnSI

Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI

YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers news: