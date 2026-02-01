Mizzou's Zion Young Named Senior Bowl Player of the Game: The Buzz
In this story:
Former Missouri edge rusher Zion Young wrapped up an impressive week in Mobile, Alabama, by being named the Senior Bowl player of the game.
In the first quarter of the premier all-star game for the NFL draft, Young recovered a fumble that he returned for eight yards, setting the American team up at midfield. Four plays after Young recovered the turnover, the American team scored a touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.
In addition to the fumble, Young recorded two total tackles. Former Missouri receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. caught one pass for three yards while defensive tackle Chris McClellan came away with one tackle.
Young was a standout at practices all week, likely boosting his NFL draft stock. Entering the Senior Bowl, he was rated at No. 110 in CBS Sports' prospect rankings.
Young was a two-year starter for Missouri, joining the Tigers after transferring from Michigan State. In those two seasons, he recorded 83 total tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles.
The Buzz: February 1
- Missouri hosted several rising senior prospects for visits Saturday. While visiting, the Tigers extended an offer to offensive tackle Brayden Harris, a Jackson, Missouri native.
- Missouri also extended an offer to running back Carter Wallace from Arkansas. He's also received interest from Syracuse and Clemson, amongst others.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
Tennis: Won 6-1 vs. SEMO
Swim and Dive: Men's won 195-97 vs. Southern Illinois, Women's won 198-91
Men's basketball: Won 84-79 over Mississippi State - RECAP
Wrestling: won 33-9 at Little Rock
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
Softball: Black & Gold scrimmage at 10 a.m. at Devine Pavilion
Women's basketball: at Mississippi State at 2 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Listen, Live Stats
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener
216 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"The four stages of coaching are first, you lose big; then you lose small; then you win small; and then you win big.”Martez Manuel, borrowed from Bobby Bowde
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.Follow JoeyVZ_