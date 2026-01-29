Mizzou Athletics Announces 2 Keys Hire to Fundraising Unit: The Buzz

Missouri athletics has named Evin Beck as the senior associate athletics director and executive director of the Mizzou Athletics Fund, the athletic program's fundraising unit. The hire was announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Beck will lead the "growth" of the athletic department's fundraising efforts.

Beck joins Missouri after serving as Vanderbilt's associate athletics director and the executive director of the program's fundraising unit. He's also spent time in administrative roles at Georgia, Ole Miss, Duke and Wichita State.

"Evin's addition provides our great Mizzou Athletics Fund team with a seasoned veteran in athletics fundraising to lead the group and drive future philanthropy," Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said in the release.

"Evin brings a proven track record of leadership, relationship-building, and results at the highest levels of collegiate athletics," Executive Athletics Director and Chief Revenue Officer Blair DeBord said. "His experience in our league and his vision will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our fundraising strategy and drive revenue growth in support of the student-athlete experience and competitive success at a national level here at Mizzou."

In addition to Beck, Missouri announced the hire of Jarett Gerald as the assistant athletics director for major gifts. He joins Missouri after spending four years at Duke, where he served as a major gifts officer.

The Buzz: January 29

Missouri added safety Graham Faust as a preferred walk-on. Faust is a St. Louis product from MICDS. He received an offer from Missouri on Jan. 20 after a senior season where he recorded 95 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Wide receiver Horatio Fields, who originally committed and signed with Missouri out of the transfer portal before being released from his signing, is expected to land at Ole Miss, per reports.

Ole Miss is expected to land former Auburn and Wake Forest wide receiver Horatio Fields, sources tell me and @GabyUrrutia247.



Fields, who recently decommitted from Missouri, is a graded as a four-star transfer prospect. pic.twitter.com/fQEW3pQKOq — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 27, 2026

Missouri extended an offer to wide receiver Ryan Richmond-McDavis, a 6-foot-2,175-pound sophomore from Cardinal Ritter. He's also recently received offers from Kentucky, Mississipppi State and Arizona State, according to his social media.

Wednesday's Mizzou Results

No events scheduled.

Thursday's Mizzou Schedule

No events scheduled.

Mizzou Quote of the Day

“It doesn’t matter if you go 0-10 — you want to beat Kansas. It really hurts to lose against them.” Tommy Saunders

We'll leave you with this...

All three of the former Missouri players at the Senior Bowl this week have been making a name for themselves. Defensive tackle Chris McClellan garnered some attention Wednesday.

Asked the dude holding the pads that every National Team D-lineman hit at the end of the bag drills … which one hit the hardest?



“One of the Mizzou dudes knocked the sh— out of me.”



That’d be DT Chris McClellan — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 28, 2026

Check out our social media:

BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI

Instagram: MizzouOnSI

Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube

Read more Missouri Tigers news: