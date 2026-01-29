Mizzou Athletics Announces 2 Keys Hire to Fundraising Unit: The Buzz
Missouri athletics has named Evin Beck as the senior associate athletics director and executive director of the Mizzou Athletics Fund, the athletic program's fundraising unit. The hire was announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Beck will lead the "growth" of the athletic department's fundraising efforts.
Beck joins Missouri after serving as Vanderbilt's associate athletics director and the executive director of the program's fundraising unit. He's also spent time in administrative roles at Georgia, Ole Miss, Duke and Wichita State.
"Evin's addition provides our great Mizzou Athletics Fund team with a seasoned veteran in athletics fundraising to lead the group and drive future philanthropy," Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said in the release.
"Evin brings a proven track record of leadership, relationship-building, and results at the highest levels of collegiate athletics," Executive Athletics Director and Chief Revenue Officer Blair DeBord said. "His experience in our league and his vision will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our fundraising strategy and drive revenue growth in support of the student-athlete experience and competitive success at a national level here at Mizzou."
In addition to Beck, Missouri announced the hire of Jarett Gerald as the assistant athletics director for major gifts. He joins Missouri after spending four years at Duke, where he served as a major gifts officer.
The Buzz: January 29
- Missouri added safety Graham Faust as a preferred walk-on. Faust is a St. Louis product from MICDS. He received an offer from Missouri on Jan. 20 after a senior season where he recorded 95 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.
- Wide receiver Horatio Fields, who originally committed and signed with Missouri out of the transfer portal before being released from his signing, is expected to land at Ole Miss, per reports.
- Missouri extended an offer to wide receiver Ryan Richmond-McDavis, a 6-foot-2,175-pound sophomore from Cardinal Ritter. He's also recently received offers from Kentucky, Mississipppi State and Arizona State, according to his social media.
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“It doesn’t matter if you go 0-10 — you want to beat Kansas. It really hurts to lose against them.”Tommy Saunders
We'll leave you with this...
- All three of the former Missouri players at the Senior Bowl this week have been making a name for themselves. Defensive tackle Chris McClellan garnered some attention Wednesday.
