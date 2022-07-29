Preview: Mizzou's Passing Game Must Avoid South Carolina CB Cam Smith

The Missouri Tigers are a long way off from Week 8 when they’ll travel to Columbia, S.C., and face off with South Carolina in an SEC East showdown. But there’s one player the Tigers should be aware of from the Gamecock defense when that day comes. That would be fourth-year junior cornerback Cam Smith.

Smith was an absolute ballhawk in 2021, tallying three interceptions and 14 passes defended, both of which led the team. His 1.3 passes defended per game average was ninth in the FBS and second best in the SEC, even more impressive because seven SEC defensive backs were selected in the first three rounds of this April’s 2022 NFL Draft.

For his accomplishments, the 6-0, 188-pound cornerback from Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2021. That’s largely in part to his keen nose for the ball. While he’s been utilized almost exclusively as a cornerback and nickel back for the Gamecocks, some experts believe he projects as a free safety at the NFL level due to his vision and range. In addition to his pass coverage numbers, Smith proved his worth as an all-around defensive back, totaling 31 tackles and forcing a fumble.

South Carolina had the SEC’s best pass defense in 2021 and will return Smith, as well as last season’s third-leading tackler, safety RJ Roderick, to the secondary in 2022. Although they lost Jaylan Foster at safety, Devonni Reed transferred in from Central Michigan, where he was a two-time All-Mid American Conference selection and will be a more than adequate replacement.

Smith is such a ball magnet because he’s incredibly aggressive and ready to jump routes if he thinks he can make a big play. He’ll probably have this matchup with Missouri circled on his calendar after having his best game last season in a 28-31 loss to the Tigers (10 tkls, one interception).

If Missouri can make headway with a steady helping of handoffs, then some well-timed play-action passes or fake screens could catch Smith and his South Carolina defensive teammates off guard.

Mizzou won three straight against South Carolina. If they can avoid giving Smith and the Gamecocks' defense any gifts, the Tigers should have a good chance to extend that streak to four.

