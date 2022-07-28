South Carolina Defensive Players to Watch vs Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers will welcome SEC opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 8 of their schedule.

The Gamecocks finished just over .500 last season at 7-6, which earned them a spot in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, where they came out victorious against North Carolina.

A large part of the Gamecocks' success in the 2021 season was due to their strong defense, holding teams like Florida to 17 points, Auburn to 17 points and North Carolina to 28 points, all in which they came out victorious.

The Gamecocks made moves on the offensive side of the football this offseason, but if they want to continue their success into the 2022 season, their defense is going to need to step up its performance. Here’s a preview of some of the primary players to look out for when the Tigers visit the Gamecocks.

LB Brad Johnson

Johnson, the sixth-year senior and captain, is the Gamecocks’ leading returning tackler after notching 74 stops in 2021. After making the position switch from defensive end to linebacker, Johnson was named one of the team’s most improved players by the coaching staff. If he records a similar season to his last, look to see Johnson on NFL prospect radars.

CB Cam Smith

The Gamecocks had 24 interceptions last season. That’s the good news. However, with the loss of Jaylan Foster and his five interceptions to the NFL, guys like Smith will have to pick up some of the slack and look to have a big season. In the 2021 season, Smith recorded 41 tackles and three interceptions and earned All-SEC Second Team.

He’s capable of playing even better than he did last fall, and the South Carolina coaching staff will count on that happening. Of all the players Mizzou needs to be careful of on Oct. 29, Smith is likely the one that can cost them the game the quickest with a pick-six touchdown.

S Devonni Reed

The Gamecocks landed Reed from the transfer portal from Western Michigan, where he was All-MAC Second-Team. Reed finished the 2021 season with 74 tackles and two interceptions.

Reed recorded a season high 16 tackles against Northern Illinois. Reed's dominance on the defensive side of the ball helped lead the Chippewas to a victory in the Sun Bowl. Reed’s talent should be a good fit for the Gamecocks' defense, where he will look to replicate his success at his former school.

