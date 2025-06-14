NFL Offensive Line Coach Evaluates Mizzou's Cayden Green
The attention is starting to build for Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green as a prospect for the 2026 NFL draft.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller listed the rising junior as one of 10 draft prospects flying "under the radar" ahead of the 2026 season.
Green transferred to Missouri from Oklahoma ahead of the 2024 season, starting all 13 games at left guard for the Tigers. Miller praised Green's ability at guard, but also believes he could be play tackle, the most valuable position along the offensive line.
"(Green) has ideal size for an NFL guard, but there are some who think he could also play left tackle.," Miller wrote. "Green has the footwork, agility and length to excel on the perimeter if needed."
An NFL offensive line coach Miller spoke to agreed with him on Green's positional versatility, comparing him to Missouri's first-round product, Armand Membou.
"Watching his feet at left guard, I think he could play tackle. He's a lot like Membou in that way. He's really versatile athletically."- NFC offensive line coach to Miller
Missouri tried Green out at left tackle in the spring ahead of the 2024 season, but found him better suited at guard after adding SMU transfer Marcus Bryant to play at left tackle. Even though Missouri is looking for a new starting left tackle in 2025, Green will stay put at left guard in the upcoming season, according to Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones.
"I know he is a little bit more comfortable inside, so just trying to get him settled in there, just not moving a strength or returning piece," Jones said after a spring practice. "That's really where that musical chair stuff kind of happens. I'm trying to avoid that as much as I can."
Green has started one game in his career at left tackle, his first at Oklahoma. At left guard, he has an incredible amount of experience for a 20 year old, having taken 1,443 career snaps on offense.
His depth of experience at a young age is another similarity Green has to Membou, who started 17 games in the first two seasons of his career at right tackle. The two were also high school teammates at Lee's Summit North.
As a draft prospect, Green will likely face the same questions of possible versatility Membou faced before being selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. With his 6-foot-5, 320-pound frame, Green has the size and strength to excel at guard. But playing in Missouri's wide-zone run scheme gives him the chance to show off the agility required for tackle.
Green has been named to multiple preseason All-American predictions, including ones from ESPN and Pro Football Focus. If he decides to declare for the 2026 NFL draft and is selected, it'll mark the third-straight season where a Missouri offensive lineman is selected in the draft.