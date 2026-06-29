Nick Bolton to be Inducted into Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame

It's been over half a decade since Nick Bolton last suited up for Missouri, but he just earned quite the significant award nonetheless. The former MU linebacker is set to be inducted into the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2026, as was announced Monday afternoon.

Bolton was delivered the news by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who has been in the role since the 2013 season and previously served as Missouri's offensive line coach from 1989-1991.

"We know him as a team guy, the ultimate team guy. But today, you're gonna get an individual award, bud," Reid said to Bolton in a video posted by Mizzou Athletics on X. "Today, you're going into the (Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame)."

"Just an honor," Bolton said. "The state, the city from Columbia, all the way to Kansas City, man, it's kind of been my home, been my home and my peace, and I've made a lot of friends, lot of memories. So I hope to continue to make them man. Proud of (his teammates), ya'll helped me get to this and be who I am as well. M-I-Z baby."

Bolton spent three seasons at Missouri, beginning his career in 2018 with a 22-tackle season. He broke out the following year, earning First Team All-SEC (AP, Coaches) honors and Third Team All-America (Pro Football Focus) honors while racking up 100 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and a sack.

He followed it up with an equally-stellar 2020 season — that of which he overlapped with current Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz — earning First Team All-SEC honors, Second Team All-America honors and being named a finalist for the Butkus award.

Bolton was then drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he's since helmed the linebacker room and played a vital part on two Super Bowl runs, one of which included a famous fumble-return touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

In 74 career games with the Chiefs, Bolton has 612 tackles, six sacks, 42 tackles for loss and five interceptions. He's been one of Missouri's top representatives in the NFL over his tenure, performing at arguably the highest level of any Missouri alum in the league during his professional career.

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