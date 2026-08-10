Notebook, Observations from Mizzou's Fall Camp Practice 8/10

The media was allowed to view six periods of Mizzou football's fall camp practice Monday morning. This was the sixth practice we were allowed to view, all of which I've been to.

Here's everything I saw.

Malik Bryant

Senior edge Malik Bryant was in action for the first time this camp. The transfer from Miami had been previously sporting a green jersey, which is a symbol for no contact. He participated in contact drills today and even got a shoutout from Eli Drinkwitz for a defensive play he made.

Bryant played just 31 snaps in four games for Miami last season, being buried on a loaded depth chart along with dealing with injuries. In 2024, Bryant logged 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while playing 12 games. A return to health could lead the transfer to play a rotational role in Missouri's edge rotation.

Special Teams

Blake Craig and Oliver Robbins each kicked three times. Neither missed an attempt, a positive sign for Missouri's re-tooled special teams unit. We'll hear from Craig tomorrow during a media availability session. It was difficult to tell the exact distance from our point of view, which was directly behind the goalposts, but each kick was progressively further out.

Wideouts

Most of the receivers were working on quick hitch routes. One of them was singing along to Rich Gang's "Lifestyle," which is an incredibly hard song not to sing along to. Four receivers — three of which I could make out to be Cayden Lee, Shaun Terry II and walk-on Noah Flaskamp — were doing a different drill. Given Lee's past and Terry's skillset, that group could be the slot wideouts.

Lee primarily played in the slot for Ole Miss last season and will now look to fill the role left by Kevin Coleman, who previously took over for Luther Burden III the season before. The slot wideout has been vital to Missouri's offense since Burden's original emergence.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.