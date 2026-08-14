Notebook, Observations from Mizzou's Fall Camp Practice 8/14

The media was allowed to observe six periods of Mizzou football's fall camp practice Friday morning. Here's everything I noticed.

QB1 breaks it down

Starting quarterback Austin Simmons kicked off practice, getting into a playful scuffle with Naeshaun Montgomery at the start.

Special Teams

Once again, the viewing window opened with stretches, shortly followed by kicks. Starting kicker Blake Craig drilled all four of his field goals, with Bruno Reus acting as his holder. Oliver Robbins made all four of his field goals next, with Tennessee State transfer punter Mark Shenouda holding.

Blake Craig also worked on plenty of onside kicks. Tight ends Jordon Harris and Brett Norfleet, along with safety Elijah Dotson were among those who I saw successfully recover a kick as part of the receiving unit.

There was a new face among the kick returners today, as three-star freshman running back Preston Hatfield joined the typical crew of Montgomery, Caleb Goodie, DaMarion Fowlkes and Shaun Terry II.

Absences

Throughout the six periods the media was allowed to view, Cayden Green could not be seen. The Preseason All-SEC first team left tackle has been a standout on Missouri's offensive line the past two seasons, and an active participant of every other fall camp practice up until this point. Sophomore tackle Jack Lange, who was a four-star prospect in the class of 2025, seemed to fill in the spots Green is usually takes in certain drills. He could very well have participated in drills that the media were not allowed to observe, though.

The same goes for transfer defensive tackle Donta Simpson, who also could not be seen during the six periods the media was allowed to view. Simpson is fresh off a freshman campaign at Miami in which he logged four tackles for the Hurricanes before transferring to Missouri in the offseason. This is not the first practice in which Simpson was not seen by the media.

Ole Miss transfer wideout Cayden Lee wasn't participating in drills for much of the media's viewing window, but was spotted jogging on the sideline as we exited.

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