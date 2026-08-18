Notebook, Observations from Mizzou's Fall Camp Practice 8/18

For the past two few weeks, the media has been allowed to observe a portion of Missouri's fall camp practice. The seven periods we were present for on Tuesday will be the second-to-last fall camp practice we observe before the season starts Sept. 3.

Here's everything I saw.

Special Teams

As nearly every other practice has, Tuesday's session opened with kicks. Blake Craig made three of his four attempts while Brunno Reus made both of his attempts and Oliver Robbins made his lone attempt.

A few periods later, we saw some punting. Reus, a transfer from Florida State, punted four times, earning an "atta boy Brunno" from Eli Drinkwitz over the loudspeaker. Mark Shenouda, a transfer who logged an 82-yard punt against Tennessee-Martin last season, and John Butcher, a returning senior, each punted once after Reus. Missouri has options at punter.

Among the returners were the usual crew: Cayden Lee, Donovan Olugbode, Naeshaun Montgomery, Shaun Terry II and DaMarion Fowlkes. Those five have been a consistent group in each practice.

Wide Receivers

Near the end of the viewing session, the wideouts were working on run-blocking with receivers' coach Jacob Peeler running the drill and a scout with the Chicago Bears closely watching. Notably, the Bears drafted former Missouri wideout Luther Burden III in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Peeler made a joke, sarcastically asking if Burden blocked. It was difficult to make out what the scout said, but Peeler followed it up with what sounded like "That's why he got on the field as a rookie." Burden shined last preseason cycle with his effort in the run-blocking department, and ended his rookie season with 47 receptions for 652 yards.

Pass-catchers also worked on some flat routes with defense swarming them. Karsten Fiene, a three-star freshman out of Lee's Summit, looked agile with the ball in his hands. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, a transfer safety from Auburn, made a nice stop by breaking up a play early.

Other fun stuff

I passed the north side of the stadium on my way to practice and spotted the new team store section. Not sure how long it's been there, but I first noticed it Monday morning and was able to snag a picture of it Tuesday.

Here’s the team store at the new north end zone pic.twitter.com/am6nOQIIgu — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) August 18, 2026

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