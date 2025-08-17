Podcast: Big Changes in Week 3 of Fall Camp
The Missouri Tigers are now through their final full week of practices for fall camp. With two weeks left until the season though, the Tigers were not scared to test out some significant changes to the lineup as Week 1 ticks closer.
In practices earlier in the week, Missouri changed three pieces on the starting offensive line, adding in one new player, and switching the positions of two others.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said those changes are no reason to worry. But it clearly wasn't the top plan on the line for Missouri. Plus, the changes likely aren't a good sign for the development of other players who moved down in the lineup.
Additionally, the Tigers recently named nine captains for the season. Most notably of the choices, the two players competing for the starting quarterback job — Beau Pribula and Sam Horn — were both voted as captains.
Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the developments from the week of practice in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
Missouri is set to wrap up fall camp Tuesday. Heading into the final two days of practices, the biggest question mark on the team still remains unanswered, with a starting quarterback yet to be named.
"If we feel like there's no clear-cut decision, I'm not going to force the decision," Drinkwitz said after practice Saturday. "If that means that they would both play in the first game, we'll evaluate those reps. But I don't feel the pressure like, 'Oh, I've got to make a decision. We got to move on and solidify it.'"
But outside of the quarterback battle, Missouri's starting lineup to begin the 2025 season seems to be settled. Now the attention turns to figuring out what players will be able to earn rotational spots. Even a few true freshmen could realistically earn some opportunities.
"Probably more so than I expected," Drinkwitz said on the depth of the team. "Specifically on the defensive side of the ball."
Missouri will begin its season and open the 2025 football calendar for the Southeastern Conference on Thursday, Aug. 28, hosting Central Arkansas.