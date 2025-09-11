Podcast: Previewing Mizzou's Match Up with Louisiana
The week leading up to a game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has been full of praise for the Missouri Tigers after a win over the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 2.
First off, Missouri cracked into the AP Poll for the first time this season, earning the No. 25 spot. Additionally, quarterback Beau Pribula, tight end Brett Norfleet and offensive guard Dominick Giudice all earned individual national awards.
But the focus for the Tigers has been almost solely on circling areas where they need to improve. Just next week, Missouri will open Southeastern Conference play by hosting No. 11 South Carolina.
Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed where the Tigers stand entering Week 3 in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. The two discuss where Missouri needs to improve, preview what stands out about the Ragin' Cajuns, plus the possibility that ESPN's "College Gameday" show will make a visit to Columbia in Week 4.
Louisiana earned its first win of the season last week against McNeese, but suffered a loss with starting quarterback Walker Howard tearing his oblique, causing him to miss the rest of the season. Taking his place will be redshirt freshman Daniel Beale, who completed 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown last week.
“Unfortunate thing for Walker," Drinkwitz said. "Looked like he was playing some really good ball versus Rice, and was able to really throw the ball well and tuck it and run. They've been able to keep a similar style offense. I think the quarterback throws it pretty well."
Drinkwitz has plenty of experience in the Sun Belt conference, coaching at Arkansas State in 2012 and 2013, then at Appalachian State in 2019. He faced off against Louisiana in all three of those seasons, winning two of those games.
"I think one of the things that makes them difficult is they have an offense and defensive identity that's been there, really, since 2019, last time I faced them," Drinkwitz said.
Saturday's game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on ESPN+ and SECNetwork+.