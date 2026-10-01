Potentially down two starters, who can step up for Mizzou's pass rush?

Through four games in 2026, Missouri's pass rush has been the strongest piece of its defense. The Tigers have 12 sacks and 77 pressures, looking formidable in wake of Zion Young and Damon Wilson's departures over the offseason.

But as the Tigers enter their second game of Southeastern Conference play, this time hosting No. 8 Florida at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the pass rush faces its biggest challenge yet.

Florida's offensive line has given up an SEC-lowest two sacks this season, protecting starting quarterback Aaron Philo superbly. It's important to note that Florida has also attempted just 105 passes this season, the second-lowest mark in the conference, but the protection has been clean regardless.

Breakout sophomore Daeden Hopkins is at the forefront of Missouri's pass rush, leading the team with 20 pressures and six sacks. His 20 pressures ranks first in Power Four and second in the nation while his six sacks is tied for third in the nation.

The gap between Hopkins' numbers and the rest of Missouri's pass-rush is sizable — defensive tackle Donta Simpson is the only other Tiger with more than one sack, and defensive end Darris Smith is the only Tiger with double-digit pressures (12). Simpson has nine pressures, while starting DE Langden Kitchen has seven and off-ball linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez is next up with six. No other Tiger has reached five.

Additionally, Missouri's two starting defensive ends, Kitchen and Smith, were listed as questionable on Wednesday night's SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report. Smith suffered a lower-leg injury against Troy, and Kitchen a lower-body injury against Mississippi State. Neither practiced Monday, and coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday he doubted either would practice that day.

“Daeden has been playing at a really high level, and that's something that we got to continue to watch. It's going to get more and more challenging on him because people are now more and more aware of who he is. I mean, he was battling chippers and pretty much the entire game in known-throw situations, and we got to have somebody on the other side step up, especially with the injuries we're battling with with Darris and Langden.”

Smith and Kitchen could still be active and suit up against Florida, and if they do, Hopkins would likely appreciate the much-needed support. More eyes will be on Hopkins now than ever before.

If they can't play, Missouri will need to turn to other options, two of which seemed to signal themselves against Mississippi State. Fifth-year senior Jaden Jones played a season-high 39 snaps against MSU and has logged three pressures and three tackles on the season. Sophomore defensive end Kamauryn Morgan saw the first SEC action of his career, pitching in for half a sack.

The interior linemen will also need to step up. Simpson has been impressive in the pass rush so far, but he's the only defensive tackle with more than three pressures. Sophomore Jason Dowell logged a sack against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, too.

“They've been doing really good things, getting to the quarterback, making plays, especially with them being younger,” defensive lineman Marquis Gracial said. “That was kind of a thing, going into this season, like the depth was like a question, but they've really worked hard over summer and during fall camp, and it's showing like they've done a lot of really good things.”

Fifth-year senior Sterling Webb, who logged 23 pressures in 2025, is at just two pressures across 63 pass-rush snaps in 2026. Gracial and Jalen Marshall, although both primarily run defenders, would be helpful boosts to the pass rush as well.

If Missouri's pass rush can remain strong against Florida, it can force Philo into making errant throws and putting the ball in danger. If it can bring Philo down for a couple timely sacks, it can force Florida to keep throwing, rather than running with superstar tailback Jadan Baugh on traditionally distanced downs.

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