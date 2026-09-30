Marquis Gracial Details Missouri Defensive Line’s Focus Ahead of Florida

Following their 31-24 loss to Mississippi State, the Missouri Tigers return home to Columbia to continue SEC play against the Florida Gators in their fifth game of the 2026 season.

This loss to the Bulldogs has shifted Missouri’s attention toward fixing the little things that kept the Tigers from finishing on the right side of the scoreboard last week. For the defensive line, it all starts with getting back to the fundamentals.

When talking with reporters Tuesday, defensive tackle Marquis Gracial said the formula starts with something as simple as tackling.

“I don’t think we’re bad,” Gracial said. “I think we got stuff that we got to work on, like tackling and things like that. It’s simple stuff, but once we do those things, then I feel like we’ll be more of what we want to be and more where we want to be at.”

Florida’s rushing attack will be a test for the Tigers’ defense Saturday. Gators running back Jadan Baugh has rushed for 600 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, while Duke Clark has tallied 259 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

When asked what the interior defensive line needs to do to help slow down Florida’s rushing attack, Gracial kept his answer short and simple.

“Attack the man in front of us,” Gracial said.

This type of mentality has allowed the Tigers to develop and adapt a deep rotation along the interior of the defensive line, a group many were interested to see play out entering the season.

One player who has found success this season and played a big role for Missouri’s defensive line is Daeden Hopkins. When asked about Hopkins’ work ethic, Gracial had nothing but praise for the sophomore.

“He's a hard worker. He's been like that since he's been here. Worked real hard on and off the field. Good kid and it’s showing on the field. So happy for him,” Gracial said.

The Tigers’ defensive line is filled with young players who are starting to find their groove and contribute in positive ways. Two other players, Donta Simpson and Jason Dowell, were also talked highly about by Gracial.

“They've been doing really good things, getting to the quarterback, making plays, especially with them being younger,” Gracial said. “That was kind of a thing, going into this season, like the depth was like a question, but they've really worked hard over summer and during fall camp, and it's showing like they've done a lot of really good things.”

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