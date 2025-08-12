Predicting Mizzou's Defensive Tackle Depth: The Extra Point
Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps takes a crack at predicting the depth chart at the defensive tackle position for the Missouri Tigers.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers have multiple position battles going on throughout their roster. The quarterback, left tackle and cornerback spots all have plenty of competition to be had and big decisions to be made.
The defensive tackle position isn't exactly one that's up for grabs, but the depth in the room still needs to be sorted out. Outside of senior Chris McClellan, nothing appears to be certain.
Senior Sterling Webb and junior Marquis Gracial are the two players contending for the second position on the depth chart. Webb emerged as a player capable of doing so last season, recording 18 tackles and a fumble recovery.
That being said, Gracial has quickly emerged as a contender to shoot up the depth chart during fall camp. He's impressed many players and coaches, showing that his long-awaited breakout season may be on the way.
"I would say Marquis Gracial has probably grabbed my eye the most, just the difference in how he plays and how he commands his performance," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference on August 4.
Freshman Jason Dowell is another player who's caught some eyes in fall camp. Drinkwitz was impressed by his performance in a scrimmage last week. He won't be a starter and may not receive significant snaps this season, but it sounds like he's done enough to earn the chance.
Ohio transfer Bralen Henderson is expected to be a contributor as well. Henderson has plenty of college football experience and leadership that he can bring to the table for the Tigers.
"Bralen Henderson from Ohio has played over 800 snaps in his career, and so [he's] really an experienced guy," defensive tackles coach David Blackwell said.
Outside of those guys, Jalen Marshall, Sam Williams, Justin Bodford and Elias Williams are hanging around. It'll be hard for them to see the field this season and a good last week of fall camp could go a long way for all of them.
Predicted Mizzou DT depth chart
1. Senior Chris McClellan
2. Junior Marquis Gracial
3. Senior Sterling Webb
4. Senior Bralen Henderson
5. Junior Jalen Marshall
6. Freshman Jason Dowell
7. Sophomore Sam Williams
8. Freshman Justin Bodford
9. Freshman Elias Williams