Previewing Former Mizzou Football Players in the NFL Ahead of Week 1
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Missouri's pipeline to the NFL continues to impress and the number of Tigers at the pro level has blossomed to 33 ahead of the 2026 season. While there's many players serving as depth pieces on several rosters, there is a handful of Tigers that will be starting or competing to start in the upcoming season.
Top Tigers
Luther Burden III
Burden is entering his second season in the NFL and has already established himself as a starting receiver for the Chicago Bears after a breakout rookie season. After amassing 171 yards in his first seven games, Burden stepped into a larger role for Chicago and finished the season with 47 receptions, 652 yards and two scores.
Burden was a two-time first team All-SEC selection at Missouri and finished his collegiate career with 2,749 all purpose yards, 26 total scores and 21 receiving touchdowns. His top-shelf play led to an early second-round selection by the Bears and quick development in the league.
Brady Cook
Cook is a household name in the Columbia area after spending three seasons as Missouri's starting quarterback. He is now entering his second season with the New York Jets and could develop into a starter this season. Geno Smith is currently the starter, but is notably 35 years old and Cook still offers youth and a lot of room for growth.
In his rookie season with the Jets, the quarterback had a 57.5 completion percentage and threw two touchdowns and seven interceptions. During his career as a Tiger he was much more reliable, throwing for 49 scores and 15 picks in his career.
Armand Membou
After getting drafted seventh overall last year to the Jets, Membou started every single game and has already become one of the best Tigers in the NFL. The tackle boasted a 72.8 offensive rating on PFF last season, ranking 30th of 84 eligible tackles.
Membou was an All-SEC selection with the Tigers and dominated on the field and on box scores during college as well. He had a PFF grade of 90.4, which ranked third nationally.
Nick Bolton
The 2021 second-round selection is easily the most established Tiger in the league. Bolton has tallied 612 tackles in five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, ranking third among linebackers in franchise history. He also is signed to a 3-year $45 million contract.
Bolton was recently inducted into the Mizzou Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. At Missouri, Bolton was a two-time first-team All-SEC player with 224 tackles in 35 games.
Harrison Mevis
Mevis' last season with Missouri was in 2023, but it wasn't until last year that he established himself in the NFL. After becoming the Los Angeles Rams' starting kicker in the middle of the season, Mevis went 18-for-19 on field goals through the regular season and playoffs and made all 48 of his extra point attempts.
Darius Robinson
The 2024 first-round pick became a starting lineman for the Cardinals last season. Robinson will need to take a jump this season after posting a 30.1 defense grade on PFF last year. The Missouri graduate recorded 43 total tackles and 15 solo tackles during the season.
The Rookies
- Zion Young: Baltimore Ravens linebacker, 45th draft pick
- Josiah Trotter: Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, 46th draft pick
- Chris McClellan: Green Bay Packers nose tackle, 77th draft pick
- Keagen Trost: Los Angeles Rams right tackle, 93rd draft pick
- Kevin Coleman Jr.: Miami Dolphins punt returner and wide receiver, 177th draft pick
- Toriano Pride Jr.: Buffalo Bills cornerback, 220th draft pick
- Stephen Hall: Houston Texans cornerback, undrafted
- Khalil Jacobs: New England Patriots linebacker, undrafted
- Xavier Loyd: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, undrafted
Other Rostered Tigers
- Isaiah McGuire: Cleveland Browns defensive end
- Akayleb Evans: Carolina Panthers cornerback
- Javon Foster: Cincinnati Bengals left tackle
- Tyler Badie: Denver Broncos running back
- Kris Abrams-Draine: Denver Broncos cornerback
- Larry Borom: Detroit Lions offensive tackle
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: Detroit Lions cornerback
- Ty'Ron Hopper: Green Bay Packers linebacker
- Marcus Bryant: New England Patriots offensive tackle
- Drew Lock: Seattle Seahawks quarterback
- Jordan Elliott: Tennessee Titans defensive tackle
- Johnny Walker: Denver Broncos linebacker
- Kristian Williams: Denver Broncos defensive end
- Cody Schrader: Denver Broncos running back
- Jaylon Carlies: Indianapolis Colts linebacker
- Marcellus Johnson: Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle
- Theo Wease Jr.: Miami Dolphins wide receiver
- Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.: Las Vegas Raiders tight end
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best." KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn