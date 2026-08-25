Previewing Former Mizzou Football Players in the NFL Ahead of Week 1

Missouri's pipeline to the NFL continues to impress and the number of Tigers at the pro level has blossomed to 33 ahead of the 2026 season. While there's many players serving as depth pieces on several rosters, there is a handful of Tigers that will be starting or competing to start in the upcoming season.

Top Tigers

Jun 10, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) looks on during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luther Burden III

Burden is entering his second season in the NFL and has already established himself as a starting receiver for the Chicago Bears after a breakout rookie season. After amassing 171 yards in his first seven games, Burden stepped into a larger role for Chicago and finished the season with 47 receptions, 652 yards and two scores.

Burden was a two-time first team All-SEC selection at Missouri and finished his collegiate career with 2,749 all purpose yards, 26 total scores and 21 receiving touchdowns. His top-shelf play led to an early second-round selection by the Bears and quick development in the league.

Brady Cook

Cook is a household name in the Columbia area after spending three seasons as Missouri's starting quarterback. He is now entering his second season with the New York Jets and could develop into a starter this season. Geno Smith is currently the starter, but is notably 35 years old and Cook still offers youth and a lot of room for growth.

In his rookie season with the Jets, the quarterback had a 57.5 completion percentage and threw two touchdowns and seven interceptions. During his career as a Tiger he was much more reliable, throwing for 49 scores and 15 picks in his career.

Armand Membou

After getting drafted seventh overall last year to the Jets, Membou started every single game and has already become one of the best Tigers in the NFL. The tackle boasted a 72.8 offensive rating on PFF last season, ranking 30th of 84 eligible tackles.

Membou was an All-SEC selection with the Tigers and dominated on the field and on box scores during college as well. He had a PFF grade of 90.4, which ranked third nationally.

Nick Bolton

The 2021 second-round selection is easily the most established Tiger in the league. Bolton has tallied 612 tackles in five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, ranking third among linebackers in franchise history. He also is signed to a 3-year $45 million contract.

Bolton was recently inducted into the Mizzou Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. At Missouri, Bolton was a two-time first-team All-SEC player with 224 tackles in 35 games.

Harrison Mevis

Mevis' last season with Missouri was in 2023, but it wasn't until last year that he established himself in the NFL. After becoming the Los Angeles Rams' starting kicker in the middle of the season, Mevis went 18-for-19 on field goals through the regular season and playoffs and made all 48 of his extra point attempts.

Darius Robinson

The 2024 first-round pick became a starting lineman for the Cardinals last season. Robinson will need to take a jump this season after posting a 30.1 defense grade on PFF last year. The Missouri graduate recorded 43 total tackles and 15 solo tackles during the season.

The Rookies

Oct. 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mizzou Defensive End Zion Young hypes up the bench during the third quarter | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Zion Young: Baltimore Ravens linebacker, 45th draft pick

Josiah Trotter: Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, 46th draft pick

Chris McClellan: Green Bay Packers nose tackle, 77th draft pick

Keagen Trost: Los Angeles Rams right tackle, 93rd draft pick

Kevin Coleman Jr.: Miami Dolphins punt returner and wide receiver, 177th draft pick

Toriano Pride Jr.: Buffalo Bills cornerback, 220th draft pick

Stephen Hall: Houston Texans cornerback, undrafted

Khalil Jacobs: New England Patriots linebacker, undrafted

Xavier Loyd: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, undrafted

Other Rostered Tigers

Sep 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah McGuire: Cleveland Browns defensive end

Akayleb Evans: Carolina Panthers cornerback

Javon Foster: Cincinnati Bengals left tackle

Tyler Badie: Denver Broncos running back

Kris Abrams-Draine: Denver Broncos cornerback

Larry Borom: Detroit Lions offensive tackle

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: Detroit Lions cornerback

Ty'Ron Hopper: Green Bay Packers linebacker

Marcus Bryant: New England Patriots offensive tackle

Drew Lock: Seattle Seahawks quarterback

Jordan Elliott: Tennessee Titans defensive tackle

Johnny Walker: Denver Broncos linebacker

Kristian Williams: Denver Broncos defensive end

Cody Schrader: Denver Broncos running back

Jaylon Carlies: Indianapolis Colts linebacker

Marcellus Johnson: Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle

Theo Wease Jr.: Miami Dolphins wide receiver

Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.: Las Vegas Raiders tight end

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