Breer’s Quick-Hitters: Bears WR Praised by Coach; Notes on Ty Simpson, Nick Emmanwori, Alvin Kamara and Others

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And now, as part of the June 1 takeaways, your quick-hitters …

Chicago Bears

Bears coach Ben Johnson said this last week, “I’m buying Luther Burden III stock right now.” And that, I think, is exciting for two reasons. One, talent has never been an issue with the second-year receiver who was once a five-star high school recruit; he's always been a stick of dynamite with the ball in his hands. Second, Johnson is relatively "Parcellsian" in his praise, taking that from Dan Campbell, and he runs a demanding program, so Burden’s ability to thrive in it probably says something about where he is at right now.

Los Angeles Rams

Love the Matthew Stafford quote on Ty Simpson. ICYMI: “I know he's going to watch not only me, but other guys ... and really just soak up as much coaching as he possibly can. He's a guy that asks questions. I've been trying to answer those as honestly and as thoroughly as I possibly can. He's a smart kid. He's got talent. Obviously, he's a high draft pick. So happy to add good players to our team. He's one of them. But my job is to go out there and get myself and our team as ready to play as I possibly can."

Simple. Easy. Now everyone can move on.

It's also good to see Puka Nacua in better shape than he was. The Rams stuck by him because they believe in him as a person and as a player. There was plenty of immaturity there from a kid who went through a lot when he was younger. But L.A. believed there was also, deep down, a good person in there. We’ll see how Nacua rewards the Rams’ loyalty.

Supersized Safeties

Derwin James’ new contract was great as a sort of explainer for the value of today’s supersized safety. But what might be a better one is Nick Emmanwori’s role in Seattle in winning the Super Bowl. Someone told me the week of the game, if the Seahawks could stay in their nickel defense, they’d win going away. The logic? If the Patriots couldn’t run Seattle out of its three-safety look, it’d be near impossible to throw effectively enough to win. Emmanwori, Julian Love and Coby Bryant were together on the field for 70 of 71 snaps.

Nick Emmanwori fits in perfectly at safety on the reigning Super Bowl champs. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez and Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon are in a similar spot to Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Falcons RB Bijan Robinson. Their positions are a bit overdue for a market correction, both guys are positioned to do it, but whoever goes first likely gets leapfrogged by the other guy.

Green Bay Packers

I’m reserving judgment on Josh Jacobs. I’ve covered too many of those cases to come down hard one way or the other until the facts come out. I will say, though, that the Packers' running back depth will be a big, big question mark if Jacobs can’t play. Chris Brooks is the only other back on the roster who had an NFL carry last season, and Jordan Love outrushed him 199-106 on the year.

New Orleans Saints

I believe Alvin Kamara wants to finish his career in New Orleans, as he’s said publicly. Also, I believe there’s a team out in Denver that would be interested if that’s not in the cards.

Denver Broncos

One name to file away from the Vikings GM search: Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt. Minnesota knew him, of course, from his 11 years spent on the scouting staff there. But he made an impression above and beyond that, and I’d bet the Wilfs will say nice things about him to their peers looking for new GMs in the next couple cycles.

Minnesota Vikings

While we’re there, J.J. McCarthy’s soundbite didn’t land right last week. But he has had a tough couple of years, and ultimately what matters is how he plays in the coming weeks. The next few will be critical as the Vikings decide how to divvy up reps at his position in a camp two months from now.

Cleveland Browns

Finally, good for Shedeur Sanders. Making $17.7 million off NFLPA group licensing is impressive, and I’m all for these guys making every buck they can during the short window they get to do it as players.

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