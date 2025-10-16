Previewing Mizzou at Auburn on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
Fresh off its first loss of the season, No. 16 Missouri has another first of the season on deck, with the Tigers set to hit the road for the first time this season to take on Auburn.
Auburn has had one of the more challenging and odd starts to Southeastern Conference play, losing all three of its first intra-conference games. But Hugh Freeze's squad has been put through the ringer, having to play No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 10 Georgia.
Auburn has lost those three games by an average of just 7.6 points. Auburn held a 10-3 lead over Georgia, and was tied at 10 at halftime against Oklahoma. But in all three games, Auburn has made too many mistakes in the second half.
Missouri's loss against Alabama came in similar fashion to all three of Auburn's, with Missouri having multiple chances to win the game, but falling a few plays short.
"But we got to find that winning play, and that's really on me as the head football coach," Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesady. "We got to keep working on it."
To give their thoughts on which of the Tigers will come out on top, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps previewed the game on the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. The two reflect on what Missouri's offense might need to change going forward, a young playmaker who could take on a larger role, how the Auburn defense will challenge Missouri and more.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
The Missouri defense will see a familiar face manning the Auburn offense, with quarterback Jackson Arnold taking over after transferring from Oklahoma. When with the Sooners last season, Arnold threw for just 74 yards and zero touchdowns while completing 62.5% of his pass attempts.
But with Auburn, Arnold now has a stacked receiver core and offensive line ahead of him.
"The way you defend him is a lot different, just because the scheme design is totally different," Drinkwitz said of Arnold. "Last year, there were some holes of what they were doing schematically that we were able to kind of take advantage of. Those holes aren't the same."
Missouri will take on Auburn at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.