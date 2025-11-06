Mizzou Central

Previewing Texas A&M at Mizzou on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

Missouri football reporters give their thoughts on what the Tigers will have to do to take down the Aggies in Week 11.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

Original image: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

After the bye week, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps reconvened on the "All Things Mizzou" podcast to take a look at how the Tigers match up with Texas A&M, and give their expectations for Missouri men's basketball this season.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through SpotifyApple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

Home/Football