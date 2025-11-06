Previewing Texas A&M at Mizzou on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
Missouri football reporters give their thoughts on what the Tigers will have to do to take down the Aggies in Week 11.
After the bye week, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps reconvened on the "All Things Mizzou" podcast to take a look at how the Tigers match up with Texas A&M, and give their expectations for Missouri men's basketball this season.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
