Pribula Confident in Running Mizzou Offense Following Week 1 Victory
Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula impressed in his opening game with the Tigers, showing he was ready to be the starter at the position and that he had a firm grasp on the offensive scheme.
Even if it was against the Central Arkansas Bears and the Tigers would go on to win 61-6, Pribula did a lot of good things manning the Missouri offense. He finished the game with 283 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, with 65 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. He also didn't turn the ball over.
There may have been a lack of confidence on the outside in Pribula's ability to do and that's likely changed, but the former Penn State quarterback and Pennsylvania native has always believed in himself.
"I've been comfortable running this offense since the spring," Pribula said to the media on Tuesday. "From the start, I thought this offense, I fit into it well, and my playing style meshes good with coach [Kirby] Moore's calling style and everything."
READ: Reviewing Beau Pribula's First Performance with Mizzou
Pribula also has plenty of trust an confidence from his coaching staff in is ability to operate and score points at a high level. He showed he could do just that against the Bears, both in the air and on his feet.
"It's a lot for the confidence, whenever a coach can put his trust in my ability, especially to run [the] football," Pribula said.
Most people were aware of what Pribula could do on his feet, making his 283 passing yards one of the most impressive stats of his Week 1 performance. He was also efficient, completing 23 of his 28 attempts.
He still did torch the Bears on the ground, showing off his elusiveness and pure speed. Pribula did it in multiple ways, too, between designed runs and having to extend a play himself.
Being a mobile quarterback has been a staple for Pribula at the position for quite a while and that's seemingly not changing with the Missouri Tigers. So far, he's added a whole level of explosiveness and efficiency to the offense.
"I've always had a knack for just running the football, but at the same time, how can I use that effectively, and most effectively?" Pribula said. "Keep my eyes up right for the line of scrimmage, just extend plays."
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz knows that Pribula is a unique type of quarterback and that he's going to play the position in a manner he can feel comfortable with. He doesn't want his now-starter to change anything about the way he plays for anyone on the outside.
"Whatever makes Beau the best quarterback he can be, is what Beau's gotta be and that's what he's going to do," Drinkwitz said.
Despite his good statistical outing against Central Arkansas, there were still some things Pribula wanted to see better. There were a few empty drives that ended in field goals for the Tigers, along with some brief moments of not advancing the ball up the field.
"Just as far as improving, just, you know, putting together efficient drives and scoring touchdowns every time," Pribula said. "We don't want to settle for three, ever."
With Sam Horn now injured, the keys to the quarterback position are now Pribula's. There will need to be multiple improvements made to put up a lot of points against a solid Kansas Jayhawk defense in Week 2.