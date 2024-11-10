Pyne Gets By: Mizzou's Offense Explodes in 2nd Half, Sneaks Win Over Oklahoma
Drew Pyne was given a nearly impossible task when he was asked to replace Brady Cook against both Auburn and Alabama. He had to replace the Missouri Tigers' starter at quarterback midgame. He threw three interceptions against Alabama in Week 9.
This time around, Pyne was was given ample time to prepare as the starter against the Oklahoma Sooners. Cook was officially listed as out on Friday — his first missed game since Nov. 26, 2021's duel with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Pyne underwhelmed at the start of the game, but his confidence never wavered. By the end of the night, he was one of the leading forces behind Missouri's thrilling 30-23 win.
"I've been through a lot in my career," Pyne said. "So, you know, I've never had any confidence issues within myself. Once you start making plays ... get that first down and a little first down sign, a little something like that juices up the offense."
At the conclusion of the first half, it seemed Pyne's night wasn't going to play out much differently than his last two appearances. He had a total of 23 passing yards and 6-of-11 pass completions, while the run game came up with 65 yards — just 88 yards as a combined offense.
The five total yards that marked the end of the Tigers' first quarter was also the fewest gained in a quarter since 2011 for the program.
Not only did Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold finish with more passing yards than Pyne, but so did punter Luke Elzinga. Each totaled 43 passing yards, giving it a 9-3 advantage before the second half got underway.
The outlook on the Missouri offense seemed dire.
However, Pyne, nor head coach Eli Drinkwitz, had any doubt they'd flip the course of the game and beat the Sooners in the first meeting between the programs since 2011.
"We had a game plan that fit exactly who (Pyne) was," Drinkwitz said. "I mean, just excellent. Pushing up in the pocket, making big time throws to Luther Burden ... there wasn't a shadow of doubt within this building."
Pyne played a completely different second half. He upped his numbers to 143 passing yards, three touchdowns and 14-of-27 pass completions. The momentum started to build after a 13-yard touchdown reception to receiver Theo Wease Jr. at the 5:43 mark of third quarter that took a 10-9 lead.
The Tigers jumped out to a 16-9 lead with 8:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, as Pyne hit tight end Brett Norfleet for a 5-yard touchdown.
Establishing the run was also key for the offense, allowing Pyne some breathing room from taking all of the responsibility on moving down the field. Running back Jamal Roberts stepped up in particular, finishing with 54 yards on 13 carries.
Just as much as Pyne, the run game stepping up was important for the receivers.
"The running game is always good for receivers, because it'll bring safeties up. Then we'll get a different conver on the outside," Wease Jr. said. "So it's definitely good to establish the run early like we did, and then at the end, we started connecting when we needed to."
Although, Roberts gave Missouri a scare of his own.
Following running back Nate Noel's 15 yards on two carries, Roberts took the snap at the 2:06 mark. He gained three yards, but at the Missouri 40-yard line, he fumbled the football off a hit from linebacker Sammy Omoshigo. Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. returned it for 43 yards, tying the game at 23 a piece.
With the ball back in his hands, Pyne didn't hesitate. He found Luther Burden III for a 35-yard gain on the left side of the field with 1:16 left, and two plays later, he elevated the football over the Oklahoma defense into Wease Jr.s arm for a 10-yard touchdown at the 1:03 mark.
"Theo is so driven. I know that anytime we're going to him, he's going to absolutely do everything he can to catch it and take it as far as he can," Pyne said. "He's such a great leader for our team. Those two guys, they're awesome."
From there, Zion Young's 17-yard fumble returned sealed the deal for the Tigers with just 22 seconds remaining.
Missouri wouldn't have gotten a win without its "Death Row" defense snagging four fumble recoveries, but regardless, Pyne and the offense stepped up and did their jobs. The outcome and reaction after Alabama may have been a confidence-killer for most, but inside the locker room, they remained poised to win.
"I just can't say how proud I am of Drew Pyne for all the crap he's taken. I feel like I'm up here all the time having to defend my quarterback," Drinkwitz said. "He goes out there and delivers in the keyest moments in the fourth quarter."
"I'm just so thankful that these guys have belived in me," Pyne said. "After Alabama, in the locker room every single guy ccame up to me, told me they love me and that I'll bounce back. We'll bounce back. ... I'm just so thankful."
Despite of all the criticism, Pyne came out on top this time.
And the support of his team? It never vanished.