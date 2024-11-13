Pyne has Confidence of Mizzou Football with Cook Injury Status in Question
Brady Cook is the heart and soul of the No. 23 Missouri Tigers offense. Without him in the matchup against Alabama, the Tigers quite literally did nothing.
That was with backup quarterback Drew Pyne at the helm of the offense. Against Alabama, he threw for 42 yards and three interceptions. His performance was certainly disappointing, but the rest of the Tigers never lost confidence in the backup quarterback.
Cook's injury status is still unknown ahead of the Tigers' matchup with South Carolina, which keeps Pyne in line to start against the Gamecocks.
"We have a lot of confidence whoever gets the best opportunity to win is who will play and we won't know anything on Brady till later in the week, but I would anticipate we’re going to prepare for Drew to start,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said.
As Pyne has continued to see first-team snaps, he continues to grow more comfortable in the offense. That was evident against Oklahoma, throwing three touchdowns with 143 yards attached to it. All three touchdowns came in the second half in clutch moment to deliver the Tigers a victory. His growth is shown in practice as well, evident to the coaching staff.
“His pocket presence,” Drinkwitz said. “I think it's harder to replicate live pass rush as much as anything in college football because we're trying to be so protective of the quarterback in practice.”
As the matchup with the Sooners progressed into the second half, so did Pyne. He became more comfortable in the pocket and the timing and delivery of his throws couldn't have been better. He didn't turn the ball over once and did a good job evading pressure, when possible.
“The timing of the throws, if everything happens just a little bit quicker in the game and I thought as he settled into the game, he was able to make some throws with more time,” Drinkwitz said.
The coaching staff recognized Pyne's growth, but the confidence his teammates have in him also has not wavered. Pyne's had moments of success in his past stops in his career, moments where he showed the ability to lead his team and score. Now, with Missouri, he has the full faith of his team, much of which is based on his performance in practice.
“We’ve seen him do it plenty times before, in the camps, practices, just countless times before, so we knew he can do it,” running back Nate Noel said. “It's just all about getting the confidence and just knowing that he had all, I mean, we all had his back.”
There is no definitive answer as of now regarding the starting quarterback against the Gamecocks. Regardless of who's at quarterback, they will have a challenge ahead of them. The Gamecock pass rush, one of the best in the nation, should be expected to hound the Tiger offensive line and quarterback.
“That's going to be a challenge,” Drinkwitz said. There's not been anybody to keep it clean, obviously breaking in a new center too.”
Missouri kicks off on the road against South Carolina at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said to Preview South Carolina
Where Mizzou is Ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 11
Eli Drinkwitz Reviews Mizzou's 'Poor' Special Teams Play Against Oklahoma