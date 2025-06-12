Mizzou Central

Ranking the 3 Best Edge Rushers Mizzou will Face in 2025

Missouri will host one of the best pass rushers in the country to open SEC play.

Joey Van Zummeren

Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Pyne (6) throws a pass against Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Pyne (6) throws a pass against Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Southeastern Conference has consistently produced some of the best edge rushers over recent history. In three of the last four NFL drafts, at least one edge rusher from the conference has been selected in the top-15 picks.

The conference again houses some of the best position for 2025.

The Missouri Tigers will have the misfortune of facing some of the best of the best at the position.

Adding to the challenge, Missouri will be trying to replace NFL-draft picks at both starting tackle spots. Former JUCO transfer Jayven Richardson is one of the top names to watch to win the left tackle job, while Wake Forest transfer Keagen Trost locked down the right tackle spot during spring practices.

Here's our ranking of the top edge rushers Missouri will face in 2025.

1. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks edge Dylan Stewart (6) hits Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9)
Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Dylan Stewart (6) hits Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) and causes an interception during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Stewart burst onto the scene in his true freshman season, recording 6.5 sacks and 51pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Stewart mostly lines up on the left side of the defensive line, so he'll mostly be going up against Trost. The veteran lineman is entering his seventh year of college football, but his first in the SEC. Stewart will be the first SEC edge rusher Trost has to go up against, which could serve as a real 'welcome' to the conference.

With Trost's 6-foot-4, 305-frame, he could have the size and strength to hold off Stewart's power. But the edge rusher's speed and athleticism is something to be reckon with.

However, Trost will have a vote of confidence from Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

"Watching Keagen compete, watching him be physical, watching him go against those guys, get beat, respond — he’s got athleticism, he’s got toughness," Drinkwitz said on April 8. "So I feel very confident he can hold down that side."

Stewart was relatively quiet in last year's game against Missouri, but he'll be a top name to watch when South Carolina comes to Missouri in Week 4 of the season.

2. LT Overton, Alabama

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) evades a rush by Alabama Crimson Tide
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) evades a rush by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Not many pass rushers wear the No. 22, and not many are as big and fast as LT Overton. The 6-foot-5, 283-pound senior decided to return for a final year with the Crimson Tide instead of declaring for the NFL draft.

Overton only grabbed two sacks on the season, but was credited with 39 pressures by PFF. Missouri held him to just one in the 2024 matchup.

Oene of the biggest challenges with defending Overton is his versatility across the defensive line. He plays the bandit role in the Alabama defense, playing a hyrbid of both an interior defensive lineman and edge rusher. Predicting where he might line up is a difficult task that all of the Missouri offensive line will have to be prepared for.

3. Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Jalen Milroe (4) fumbles the ball while pressured by Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) fumbles the ball while pressured by Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 14-6 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keldric Faulk can entriely disrupt an offense. He's an elite run defender, and also a powerful pass rusher. He was credited with 45 pressures on the 2024 season by PFF. Three of those came against Missouri. His bend and athleticism off the edge is impressive, and he's a bruising tackler when he gets to the quarterback or a runner.

Faulk lined up on both ends of the defensive line in 2024, so he could be an unpredictable assignment.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football