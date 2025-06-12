Ranking the 3 Best Edge Rushers Mizzou will Face in 2025
The Southeastern Conference has consistently produced some of the best edge rushers over recent history. In three of the last four NFL drafts, at least one edge rusher from the conference has been selected in the top-15 picks.
The conference again houses some of the best position for 2025.
The Missouri Tigers will have the misfortune of facing some of the best of the best at the position.
Adding to the challenge, Missouri will be trying to replace NFL-draft picks at both starting tackle spots. Former JUCO transfer Jayven Richardson is one of the top names to watch to win the left tackle job, while Wake Forest transfer Keagen Trost locked down the right tackle spot during spring practices.
Here's our ranking of the top edge rushers Missouri will face in 2025.
1. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
Stewart burst onto the scene in his true freshman season, recording 6.5 sacks and 51pressures, per Pro Football Focus.
Stewart mostly lines up on the left side of the defensive line, so he'll mostly be going up against Trost. The veteran lineman is entering his seventh year of college football, but his first in the SEC. Stewart will be the first SEC edge rusher Trost has to go up against, which could serve as a real 'welcome' to the conference.
With Trost's 6-foot-4, 305-frame, he could have the size and strength to hold off Stewart's power. But the edge rusher's speed and athleticism is something to be reckon with.
However, Trost will have a vote of confidence from Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
"Watching Keagen compete, watching him be physical, watching him go against those guys, get beat, respond — he’s got athleticism, he’s got toughness," Drinkwitz said on April 8. "So I feel very confident he can hold down that side."
Stewart was relatively quiet in last year's game against Missouri, but he'll be a top name to watch when South Carolina comes to Missouri in Week 4 of the season.
2. LT Overton, Alabama
Not many pass rushers wear the No. 22, and not many are as big and fast as LT Overton. The 6-foot-5, 283-pound senior decided to return for a final year with the Crimson Tide instead of declaring for the NFL draft.
Overton only grabbed two sacks on the season, but was credited with 39 pressures by PFF. Missouri held him to just one in the 2024 matchup.
Oene of the biggest challenges with defending Overton is his versatility across the defensive line. He plays the bandit role in the Alabama defense, playing a hyrbid of both an interior defensive lineman and edge rusher. Predicting where he might line up is a difficult task that all of the Missouri offensive line will have to be prepared for.
3. Keldric Faulk, Auburn
Keldric Faulk can entriely disrupt an offense. He's an elite run defender, and also a powerful pass rusher. He was credited with 45 pressures on the 2024 season by PFF. Three of those came against Missouri. His bend and athleticism off the edge is impressive, and he's a bruising tackler when he gets to the quarterback or a runner.
Faulk lined up on both ends of the defensive line in 2024, so he could be an unpredictable assignment.