Ranking the 3 Best Teams Mizzou Will Face in 2025
Playing in the Southeastern Conference, any and every team is bound to run into some roadblocks as the season progresses. The conference is just that good and any team can lose on any given day.
That means that each and every SEC schedule is a challenge. That includes the Missouri Tigers' schedule, despite some saying it's one of the weaker ones in the conference this coming season. They'll face two of the conference's premier teams, along with a rising squad with one of the nation's best quarterbacks.
There are plenty of so-called "trap games" on this schedule, as well. The Kansas Jayhawks will come to town in Week 2 and that could potentially be a challenge, along with teams like Auburn and Oklahoma. They both reloaded in the transfer portal and will have all the talent needed to compete with Missouri, if not more.
Here's a look at Missouri's schedule for the upcoming season, along with potentially the three most threatening teams on that schedule.
2025 Mizzou Football Schedule
Aug. 28: vs. Central Arkansas
Sept. 6: vs. Kansas
Sept. 13: vs. Louisiana
Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Sept. 27: vs. UMass
Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Oct. 18: at Auburn
Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Nov. 29: at Arkansas
1. Alabama
Compared to the rest of the conference, the returning talent on Alabama's roster is just too much to look past. They have a very complete roster and it would be nitpicking to say one position group is worse than the other. There really isn't a glaring weakness on that team.
The defensive side of the ball should be the scariest for the Crimson Tide, and it's one that dominated the Tigers last season. It's rare to see a team with an offense like Missouri get shut out, but the Alabama defense did just that. They won 34-0 and allowed only 239 yards of offense.
This was by far their worst performance of the season and it was mainly because of the defense. That should be the case again this season, with a similar unit to last year. Led by linebacker Deontae Lawson and an elite cornerback trio of Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown, just about every team in the country will have a hard time scoring points on them.
Even with questions on offense, most of which start at the quarterback spot, there is enough talent there to get by. Having Jam Miller and Richard Young at running back will be a reliable fallback, especially with the offensive line unit. Kadyn Proctor, Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts and Wilkin Formby, along with either Texas A&M transfer Kam Dewberry or Olaus Alinen, the running backs and quarterback Ty Simpson will be well protected.
Simpson might be the biggest question on the roster, but the fact that he has Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard, Isaiah Horton and tight end Josh Cuevas to throw the ball to will make his life a lot easier. He's going to have all the protection and options in the world; he'll just have to take advantage of them.
2. South Carolina
South Carolina is another team that has benefited from returning talent, especially on offense. Outside of the center spot and running back spot, most of the projected starters on this team were on the roster last year. When it comes to learning the scheme, that makes things easy.
This Gamecocks squad will go as far as quarterback LaNorris Sellers takes them, which could be very far. They nearly squeaked into the College Football Playoff last season, a scenario in which their win over Missouri truly helped them. With more of an identity and development across the table, South Carolina could find themselves in an excellent position for the postseason.
Sophomore defensive end Dylan Stewart, who was a freshman phenom last season, should only be better this year. Receiver Mazeo Bennett and left tackle Josiah Thompson, also of whom were freshmen last season, should take jumps as well. There is plenty of youth on this team, but most of them have a year of experience under their belts.
The Gamecock defense will raise more questions than the offense does. Players like Fred Johnson and Shawn Murphy in the linebacker room, along with safety Peyton Williams, still have to prove themselves more as potential starters. If that happens early in the season, some of those questions will be answered.
3. Texas A&M
For the same reasons that facing Alabama and South Carolina will be a big test, the same applies to Texas A&M. There is plenty of returning talent and some of the players who exposed Missouri on both sides of the ball will look to do so again.
One of those is sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey, one of the most versatile athletes in the country. His three-catch, 76-yard performance against the Tigers was by far the best of his first season, showing the country what he's capable of. The same could likely happen again, especially with a season under his belt.
Players like safeties Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe, along with defensive tackle Albert Regis, all dominated on the defensive side of the ball. Not to mention inside linebacker Taurean York, one of the best tacklers in the country, who was nearly invisible in their blowout win.
When you add transfer receivers Kevin Concepcion and Mario Craver, along with tight end Amari Niblack, to the equation, the Aggie offense should be more dynamic than last year. Marcel Reed, the man who was supposed to start against the Tigers last season, should have the keys to the quarterback spot this time around. He'll have plenty of options to look toward, along with a big and strong offensive line.
Reed has strides he needs to make for the Aggies to go far this season. He's only a sophomore and still has room to grow, which will be a key factor in Texas A&M's success.