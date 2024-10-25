Report: Brady Cook Will Attempt to 'Ramp Up' to Play Alabama
The question of what it would take to keep Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook off the field might remain unanswered this week against Alabama.
After being listed as doubtful on Wednesday and Thursday for the Week 9 game on the official availability report, Cook is expected to be promoted to questionable Friday, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Thamel states Cook plans to attempt to ramp up to be able to suit up against Alabama Saturday. When Missouri walked through Bryant-Denny Stadium Friday, Cook had to wear a boot.
Cook has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against Auburn he suffered on a sack on the first drive. He left the middle part of the game to be evaluated and undergo a MRI. He returned late in the third quarter to orchestrate a come-from-behind win for Missouri.
The severity and specifics of Cook's injury remains unknown. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz gave a cryptic answer Tuesday, saying Cook will be "at" practice, but wouldn't confirm whether or not he would actually be practicing.
If Cook can not go, it will be Arizona State transfer Drew Pyne getting the starting nod for Missouri. Pyne has started 11 games in his career, 10 with Notre Dame and one against Arizona State. When he had to fill in for Cook against Auburn, the veteran was 10-for-21 for 78 yards.
Missouri and Alabama will both look to keep their hopes for the College Football Playoff alive in Week 9, facing off Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. kick off.