Report: Mizzou Lands Former Penn State Quarterback
It took a while, but the Missouri Tigers finally have clarity at the quarterback spot. Eli Drinkwitz earned the commitment of sophomore Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula per Matt Zenitz, answering the biggest remaining question in the transfer portal for Missouri.
Pribula threw for 275 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception in the backup spot behind NFL-caliber quarterback Drew Allar. Allar recently announced his return to Penn State, so a transfer for Pribula was imminent. Pribula frequently was involved in the offense this season despite being a backup, primarily in designed running packages.
The backup's best game of the season came in a 28-13 win over Wisconsin, throwing for 98 yards and a touchdown and adding 28 yards on the ground on six carries.
His mobile ability might be his best trait. Pribula rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns this season and 329 yards and six scores the season prior. If Pribula is to start for the Tigers, it will be his first true role as a pocket passer.
Missouri had a massive question mark at the quarterback spot before landing Pribula. Sophomore Sam Horn and senior Drew Pyne were the two pass throwers that were next up for the spot, but it was clear Drinkwitz and his staff actively pursued prospects in the transfer portal. After missing on Miller Moss, who committed to Louisville, the next man up in the portal became a little foggier. Pribula and Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza were the players Drinkwitz pivoted toward.
Pribula visited Columbia, Mo on Dec. 17 for two days and later took visits to Iowa, Ole Miss and UCF. He was supposed to be in Indiana this weekend but canceled the visit. It appeared as if Missouri, Iowa and UCF were the main candidates, given Ole Miss's next quarterback up.
With the biggest question answered, there should be a sense of relief for Missouri. There are still plenty of needs, including on the offensive line and others, but with the commitment of Pribula, there is no reason for Missouri fans to panic anymore.