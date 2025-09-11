Report: Mizzou Week 3 Kickoff Time Against Louisiana Changed
Missouri's Week 3 matchup against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will now kick off at noon on Saturday, according to Cody Goodwin of PowerMizzou. The game was initially scheduled for 3 p.m.
The Tigers enter Week 3 with a 2-0 record, coming off an electric rivalry win over the Kansas Jayhawks. The Tigers won 42-31, and also slid into the AP top 25. The Tigers had to come back from 15 points in the first quarter to capture the win.
"What an undertaking," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "To go up six — we let our emotions get the better of us a couple of times. To be down, find a way to battle back in, tie the game up, take the lead, get down in the fourth quarter and go on 14 unanswered to put the game away. I'm extremely proud of those guys."
This will be the first time the Tigers have played Louisiana in program history. The Ragin' Cajuns are currently 1-1, with a win over McNeese in Week 2 and a loss to the Rice Owls in Week 1.
Coming off a monster win, Drinkwitz expects his squad to carry that momentum into Week 3 against Louisiana.
"That's the challenge for our team too, is to take what happened last week and move on and move forward and create a new standard of how we perform," Drinkwitz said on Tuesday.
Based on how the Missouri offense has performed so far and how its defense has managed to defend the run, the Tigers should be able to handle business against Louisiana.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Louisiana
Who: Missouri (2-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Louisiana (1-1)
What: Week 3 of the college football season
When: Saturday, Sept. 13, noon (was originally scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m.)
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
TV: SECNetwork+/ESPN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Howard Richards, Sideline: Chris Gervino)
Sirius XM: Home 191
Series: This is the first time the two teams have faced.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers beat rival Kansas on their home turf in a 42-31 win. Missouri and Kansas traded points throughout the game, but the Tiger's final two touchdowns secured the Border War victory.
Last time out, Louisiana: The Ragin' Cajuns earned their first win of the season against McNeese State. They cruised in their 34-10 victory over the Cowboys.