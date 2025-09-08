SEC Announces Game Time, TV Network for South Carolina at Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 4 will be played under primetime lights on national television.
The game will either kick off at 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. local time, and be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN, the conference announced Monday morning.
The game was previously only given a "flex" designation, giving the conference the option to schedule it in either the afternoon or night slot. After both ranked teams have started their seasons undefeated, the conference placed it in the primetime spot.
The conference's other primetime game for Week 4 is between Florida and Miami. The conference will choose between that in-state rivalry and the Mayor's Cup determine which game gets the ESPN or ABC broadcast.
Here's the full SEC schedule for Week 4 with the announced times and broadcast designations.
SEC Week 4 Schedule
Arkansas at Memphis - 11 a.m., ABC or ESPN or ESPN2
UAB at Tennessee - 11:45 a.m., SEC Network
Tulane at Ole Miss - 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Auburn at Oklahoma - 2:30 p.m., ABC
Northern Illinois at Mississippi State - 3:15 p.m.
Florida at Miami - 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
South Carolina at Missouri - 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN
Georgia State at Vanderbilt - 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU - 6:45 p.m., SEC Network
Sam Houston State at Texas - 7 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+