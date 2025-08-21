SEC Moving Toward 9-Game Conference Schedule, Per Report
A big shift to the way schedules work in the Southeastern Conference will go into effect for the 2026-27 season, per Matt Zenitz. The SEC will now be playing a nine-game conference slate, with other caveats mixed in.
This deciscion came from a meeting with all the presidents of each SEC school, per Ross Dellenger.
Along with that, teams in the SEC will play the same three annual opponents every season, with the remaining six conference games rotating among the other teams in the conference. Also, every team in the SEC will play every other program once every two seasons.
This should effect the Tigers in a variety of ways. Missouri has certainly been a team that's benefitted from the eight-game conference schedule in the conference, having the abililty to schedule a spare non-conference game as they please.
During SEC Media Days on July 17, head coach Eli Drinkwitz was very blunt and outspoken on the possibility of the conference adding another game to the in-conference portion of the schedule.
"Honestly, I think I've been for the nine-game," Drinkwitz said. "I think if it was about players and about fans, I think it's a nine-game schedule for the SEC. If it's about coach preservation, hey, man, I get it. But if we're going to go to 11 humans deciding on a committee, which are the 11 best teams, and we stay at eight, we ain't getting in."
At the moment, the Tigers are slated to take on Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Kansas and Troy in the non-conference portion of their schedule for the 2026-27 season. According to this new implementation of rules, those would be the only non-conference games the Tigers would play. Their conference schedule won't be set anytime soon, but another team will be added to that list.
The Tigers were supposed to face Illinois next season, but, per reports, that series will not be played.
This story will be updated with more information in the future.