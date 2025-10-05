Mizzou Central

'SEC Nation' Show to Return to Mizzou for Alabama Matchup

For the second time this season, the SEC Network's pregame show is coming to Columbia.

Joey Van Zummeren

ESPNs SEC Nation goes live on the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
The SEC Network's "SEC Nation" show is set to return to Columbia for Missouri's game against Alabama in Week 7, the network announced Sunday morning.

The show was also in Columbia for Week 2 when the Tigers hosted Kansas.

This time, the show will be set at Walsworth Plaza in front of Mizzou Arena. The pregame show will be broadcast live from 9-11 a.m. Saturday before the Tigers kick off against the Crimson Tide at 11 a.m. on ABC. Fans are invited to watch the show behind the stage.

The panel for the "SEC Nation" show features host Laura Rutledge and analysts Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper.

Additionally, "The Paul Finebaum Show" will also be set for a live broadcast from Walsworth Plaza from 2-6 p.m. Friday.

