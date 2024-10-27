Snap Counts for Mizzou at Alabama, Season Tracker
The Missouri Tigers suffered their greatest margin-of-defeat since September of 2022 Saturday at Alabama, falling 34-0 to the Crimson Tide.
The loss virtually eliminates them from playoff contention, dropping to a 6-2 record and being outscored 75-10 in those two losses.
Missouri was dealing with multiple injuries, especially offensively, and head coach Eli Drinkwitz was still proud of the way his team fought.
"I saw a bunch of guys beat to crap that went out there and fought their butt off," Drinkwitz said.
Here's the full snap counts for the wounded Tigers and where they sit at for the season.
Missouri Offense Snap Counts vs. Alabama
RT Armand Membou, 63, 100%
LT Marcus Bryant, 63, 100%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 63, 100%
C Connor Tollison, 62, 98%
LT Mitchell Walters, 58, 92%
WR Luther Burden III, 42, 67%
QB Drew Pyne, 40, 63%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 39, 62%
HB Jamal Roberts, 36, 57%
WR Joshua Manning, 36, 57%
WR Marquis Johnson, 28, 44%
TE Jordon Harris, 28, 44%
HB Marcus Carroll, 25, 40%
TE Brett Norfleet, 22, 35%
WR Mekhi Miller, 21, 33%
QB Brady Cook, 21, 33%
WR Daniel Blood, 17, 27%
TE Tyler Stephens, 17, 27%
LG Cayden Green, 6, 10%
HB Tavorus Jones, 2, 3%
QB JR Blood, 2, 3%
RG Tristan Wilson, 1, 2%
C Drake Heismeyer, 1, 2%
• Mitchell Walters has seemingly taken over the starting job at left guard from Oklahoma transfer Cayden Green. Walters came in on the third drive and that was the end of the day for Green, whose been called for four penalties and allowed six pressures this season.
• Interesting to see that redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts took 11 more snaps than Marcus Carroll. They both 17 carries but Drinkwitz really likes Roberts' ability as a blocker and a receiver.
• Joshua Manning and Marquis Johnson both stepped up with wide receiver Mookie Cooper missing the game due to injury.
Missouri Defense Snap Counts vs. Alabama
S Marvin Burks Jr., 59, 89%
LB Corey Flagg, 50, 76%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 48, 73%
S Daylan Carnell, 47, 71%
ED Zion Young, 42, 64%
ED Johnny Walker Jr., 42, 64%
DB Nicholas Deloach Jr., 40, 61%
DL Kristian Williams, 39, 59%
DL Chris McClellan, 37, 56%
S Joseph Charleston, 35, 53%
LB Triston Newson, 33, 50%
LB Chuck Hicks, 30, 45%
DL Sterling Webb, 26, 39%
S Tre'Vez Johnson, 26, 39%
S Sidney Williams, 26, 39%
ED Jahkai Lang, 24, 36%
CB Marcus Clarke, 21, 32%
DB Dreyden Norwood, 19, 29%
DL Eddie Kelly Jr., 18, 27%
DL Jalen Marshall, 18, 27%
ED Marquis Gracial, 14, 21%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 9, 14%
DL Jaylen Brown, 4, 6%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 4, 6%
DL Sam Williams, 4, 6%
DB Shamar McNeil, 4, 6%
DB Ja'Marion Wayne, 4, 6%
DB Caleb Flagg, 2, 3%
S Trajen Greco, 1, 2%
• Toriano Pride Jr. took over when Dreydon Norwood left the game with injury. Marcus Clarke also saw some more opportunities
Season Snap Count Tracker
Offense
T Marcus Bryant, 541, 90.5%
C Connor Tollison, 534, 89.3%
T Armand Membou, 533, 89.1%
G Cayden Green, 474, 79.3%
G Cam'Ron Johnson, 456, 76.3%
QB Brady Cook, 453, 75.8%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 401, 67.1%
WR Luther Burden III, 346, 57.9%
WR James Madison II, 328, 54.8%
HB Nate Noel, 231, 38.6%
WR Mekhi Miller, 230, 38.5%
G Mitchell Walters, 223, 37.3%
TE Brett Norfleet, 218, 36.5%
TE Jordon Harris, 207, 34.6%
WR Joshua Manning, 196, 32.8%
HB Marcus Carroll, 185, 30.9%
WR Marquis Johnson, 166, 27.8%
QB Drew Pyne, 143, 23.9%
HB Jamal Roberts, 126, 21.1%
TE Tyler Stephens, 119, 19.9%
WR Daniel Blood, 103, 17.2%
T Jayven Richardson, 57, 9.5%
C Drake Heismeyer, 57, 9.5%
G Logan Reichert, 56, 9.4%
G Tristan Wilson, 48, 8.0%
HB Kewan Lacy, 34, 5.7%
G Curtis Peagler 26, 4.3%
HB Tavorus Jones 23, 3.8%
TE Jude James, 21, 3.5%
WR James Madison, 13, 2.2%
WR Courtney Crutchfield, 10, 1.7%
WR Logan Muckey, 8, 1.3%
C Talan Chandler, 7, 1.2%
TE Whit Hafer, 3, 0.5%
QB JR Blood, 2, 0.3%
Defense
S Marvin Burks Jr., 370, 78.5%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 346, 73.5%
CB Dreyden Norwood, 343, 72.9%
ED Johnny Walker Jr., 296, 62.8%
S Daylan Carnell, 292, 62.0%
DI Kristian Williams, 280, 59.5%
ED Zion Young, 268, 56.9%
DI Chris McClellan, 265, 56.2%
LB Triston Newson, 233, 49.4%
S Tre'Vez Johnson, 229, 48.7%
S Joseph Charleston, 214, 45.4%
LB Corey Flagg, 214, 45.4%
LB Chuck Hicks, 199, 42.2%
S Sidney Williams, 193, 40.9%
DB Nicholas Deloach Jr., 190, 40.3%
DL Sterling Webb, 158, 33.5%
ED Eddie Kelly Jr., 142, 30.1%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 139, 29.5%
ED Jahkai Lang, 90, 19.1%
DL Marquis Gracial, 90, 19.1%
ED Jalen Marshall, 84, 17.8%
ED Joe Moore, 74, 15.7%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 63, 13.4%
DL Sam Williams, 49, 10.4%
S Caleb Flagg, 48, 10.2%
CB Marcus Clarke, 43, 9.1%
DB Trajen Greco, 34, 7.2%
DE Williams Nwaneri, 33, 7.0%
DB Shamar McNeil, 32, 6.8%
ED Jaylen Brown, 31, 6.6%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 27, 5.7%
S Phillip Roche, 24, 5.1%
DB Ja'Marion Wayne, 21, 4.5%
DL Elias Williams, 11, 2.3%
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn, 11, 2.3%
LB Brian Huff, 8, 1.7%
DB Jaren Sensabaugh, 6, 1.3%
DL Justin Bodford, 6, 1.3%
DB Cameron Keys, 6, 1.3%
S Nasir Pogue, 6, 1.3%