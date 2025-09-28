Snap Counts for Mizzou in Win Over UMass, Season Tracker
No. 20 Missouri had no challenge taking down UMass in Week 5, earning a 42-6 victory. Taking a 35-6 lead by the end of the third quarter allowed the Tigers to clear their bench, leading to several young players seeing playing time.
"Ultimately, we had game control most of the game," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "We're able to get some of our younger guys in later in the game."
Missouri also held out two starters dealing with minor injury for the sake of caution. This led to some different lineups throughout the game.
Here's the full snap counts for Missouri in the win, plus a tracker for the whole season. Data is accessed from Pro Football Focus.
Week 5 Snap Counts
Offense
LT, Jayven Richardson, 72, 86%
QB, Beau Pribula, 68, 81%
C, Connor Tollison, 68, 81%
LG, Dominick Giudice, 68, 81%
RT, Keagen Trost, 68, 81%
TE, Brett Norfleet, 64, 76%
RG, Curtis Peagler, 61, 73%
WR, Marquis Johnson, 49, 58%
WR, Joshua Manning, 42, 50%
HB, Ahmad Hardy, 41, 49%
WR, Kevin Coleman Jr., 38, 45%
WR, Donovan Olugbode, 31, 37%
TE, Vince Brown II, 27, 32%
RG, Tristan Wilson, 27, 32%
HB, Jamal Roberts, 24, 29%
WR, Xavier Loyd, 23, 27%
TE, Jude James, 18, 21%
RT, Johnny Williams IV, 16, 19%
LG, Jaylen Early, 16, 19%
TE, Whit Hafer, 12, 14%
TE, Gavin Hoffman, 11, 13%
QB, Tommy Lock, 11, 13%
HB, Marquise Davis, 10, 12%
HB, Tavorus Jones, 8, 10%
WR, Shaun Terry II, 7, 8%
WR, DaMarion Fowlkes, 7, 8%
C, Henry Fenuku, 7, 8%
WR, Daniel Blood, 7, 8%
WR, Logan Muckey, 7, 8%
QB, Matt Zollers, 5, 6%
WR, James Madison II, 5, 6%
RG, Keiton Jones, 4, 5%
LG, Ryan Jostes, 1, 1%
HB, Anthony Favrow, 1, 1%
- After the right guard position rotated prettty consistently between Tristan Wilson and Curtis Peagler, the position seems to be firmly back in the hands of Peagler. The two rotated early in the game, then Peagler took over. 16 of Wilson's 27 snaps came at center.
- Vince Brown II saw his most-active performance yet due to starter Jordon Harris missing the game with a hand injury. Drinkwtiz described Harris' abscense as the "risk not being worth the reward" to play him.
- True freshman Donovan Olugbode was again high up in the receiver lineup, seeing playing time early and often.
Defense
CB, Stephen Hall, 36, 64%
CB, Toriano Pride Jr., 36, 64%
S, Marvin Burks Jr., 31, 55%
DE, Zion Young, 30, 54%
S, Daylan Carnell, 28, 50%
DE, Damon Wilson II, 27, 48%
S, Santana Banner, 24, 43%
LB, Josiah Trotter, 23, 41%
DT, Chris McClellan, 22, 39%
S, Mose Phillips III, 21, 38%
LB, Darris Smith, 20, 36%
CB, Cameron Keys, 19, 34%
S, Jalen Catalon, 19, 34%
LB, Nicholas Rodriguez, 18, 32%
DL, Sterling Webb, 18, 32%
LB, Jeremiah Beasley, 17, 30%
CB, Khalil Jacobs, 17, 30%
S, CJ Bass III, 16, 29%
LB, Dante McClellan, 16, 29%
DE, Langden Kitchen, 16, 29%
DT, Jalen Marshall, 15, 27%
DT, Elias Williams, 14, 25%
DT, Bralen Henderson, 14, 25%
CB, Nick DeLoach Jr., 13, 23%
LB, Nate Johnson, 11, 20%
LB, Triston Newson, 11, 20%
DL, Jason Dowell, 9, 16%
DE, Daeden Hopkins, 8, 14%
DE, Javion Hilson, 8, 14%
DL, Sam Williams, 8, 14%
S, Nasir Pogue, 6, 11%
LB, Brian Huff, 5, 9%
CB, Shamar McNeil, 4, 7%
DL, Marquis Gracial, 4, 7%
S, Jackson Hancock, 3, 5%
DL, Justin Bodford, 1, 2%
- Missouri usually has three cornerbacks in the rotation, but Drey Norwood was dealing with a soft-tissue injury that he suffered in Week 4. "He tried to practice all week, but I think we tested it pregame. He went out there a few times, and it wasn't where it wanted to be, so he'll recover and be ready to roll," Drinkwitz said of Norwood's injury.
Season Tracker
Offense
G, Dominick Giudice, 353, 86%
QB, Beau Pribula, 352, 86%
T, Keagen Trost, 346, 85%
C, Connor Tollison, 345, 84%
G, Curtis Peagler, 328, 80%
TE, Brett Norfleet, 304, 74%
WR, Marquis Johnson, 273, 67%
WR, Joshua Manning, 243, 59%
T, Cayden Green, 206, 50%
WR, Kevin Coleman Jr., 196, 48%
T, Jayven Richardson, 195, 48%
HB, Ahmad Hardy, 177, 43%
HB, Jamal Roberts, 168, 41%
TE, Jordon Harris, 143, 35%
WR, Donovan Olugbode, 116, 28%
G, Tristan Wilson, 114, 28%
WR, Xavier Loyd, 87, 21%
TE, Jude James, 59, 14%
G, Vince Brown II, 52, 13%
T, Johnny Williams IV, 52, 13%
G, Jaylen Early, 52, 13%
WR, Daniel Blood, 51, 12%
HB, Marquise Davis, 43, 11%
QB, Matt Zollers, 42, 10%
WR, Logan Muckey, 36, 9%
WR, DaMarion Fowlkes, 24, 6%
G, Henry Fenuku, 20, 5%
WR, James Madison II, 19, 5%
WR, Shaun Terry II, 18, 4%
TE, Whit Hafer, 16, 4%
TE, Gavin Hoffman, 15, 4%
HB, Tavorus Jones, 14, 3%
QB, Tommy Lock, 11, 3%
G, Keiton Jones, 8, 2%
G, Ryan Jostes, 5, 1%
T, Jack Lange, 4, 1%
HB, Brendon Haygood, 4, 1%
QB, Brett Brown, 4, 1%
LS, Brett Le Blanc, 1, 0%
K, Blake Craig, 1, 0%
QB, Sam Horn, 1, 0%
HB, Anthony Favrow, 1, 0%
Defense
S, Daylan Carnell, 162, 61%
CB, Stephen Hall, 157, 59%
CB, Toriano Pride Jr., 154, 58%
S, Jalen Catalon, 151, 57%
LB, Josiah Trotter, 149, 56%
ED, Zion Young, 145, 55%
ED, Damon Wilson II, 140, 53%
S, Marvin Burks Jr., 140, 53%
DI, Chris McClellan, 139, 52%
S, Santana Banner, 129, 49%
CB, Drey Norwood, 122, 46%
ED, Darris Smith, 110, 42%
LB, Khalil Jacobs, 98, 37%
DI, Sterling Webb, 94, 35%
LB, Nicholas Rodriguez, 85, 32%
LB, Triston Newson, 77, 29%
DI, Marquis Gracial, 73, 28%
S, Caleb Flagg, 58, 22%
LB, Jeremiah Beasley, 56, 21%
S, Mose Phillips III, 55, 21%
ED, Langden Kitchen, 54, 20%
ED, Nate Johnson, 54, 20%
S, Trajen Greco, 53, 20%
DI, Jalen Marshall, 53, 20%
CB, Cameron Keys, 50, 19%
LB, Dante McClellan, 47, 18%
DI, Elias Williams, 44, 17%
DI, Bralen Henderson, 37, 14%
CB, Nick DeLoach Jr., 33, 12%
ED, Daeden Hopkins, 31, 12%
ED, Javion Hilson, 31, 12%
DI, Jason Dowell, 30, 11%
S, CJ Bass III, 27, 10%
CB, Shamar McNeil, 27, 10%
DI, Sam Williams, 18, 7%
S, Jackson Hancock, 16, 6%
LB, Brian Huff, 7, 3%
S, Nasir Pogue, 6, 2%
DI, Justin Bodford, 5, 2%
DI, Jadon Frick, 2, 1%