Snap Counts for Mizzou's Win Over Kansas, Season Tracker
Week 2 provided a much-clearer picture of what the Missouri Tigers will look like in the 2025 season, having to first real test of the season in the Kansas Jayhawks.
After subbing in several inexperienced players in the second half of Week 1, Missouri locked down its lineups in the 42-31 victory over Kansas.
Below are full snap counts from the game, followed by a full snaps tracker for Missouri's season so far (data retrieved via Pro Football Focus.)
Offense
QB Beau Pribula, 86, 100%
C Connor Tollison, 86, 100%
LT Cayden Green, 86, 100%
LG Dominick Giudice, 86, 100%
RT Keagen Trost, 86, 100%
RG Curtis Peagler, 80, 93%
TE Brett Norfleet, 73, 85%
WR Marquis Johnson, 71, 82%
WR Joshua Manning, 58, 67%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 53, 62%
HB Jamal Roberts, 50, 58%
HB Ahmad Hardy, 36, 42%
TE Jordon Harris, 33, 38%
WR Donovan Olugbode, 26, 30%
WR Xavier Loyd, 18, 20%
WR Daniel Blood, 9, 10%
C Tristan Wilson, 6, 6%
TE Jude James, 3, 3%
- Interesting to see Jamal Roberts get over half of the snaps still in this game. He only had 13 carries compared to 25 for Ahmad Hardy, but Roberts is continuing to see the field due to his ability as a pass blocker. He also showed off his shiftiness in the run game, rushing for a 63-yard touchdown that served as the dagger.
- True freshman Donovan Olugbode continues to play an active role in the receiver rotation. With the way he's played in his two appearances so far, he's making a good case to have a prominent role in the Missouri offense.
Defense
DB Jalen Catalon, 50, 100%
DB Daylan Carnell, 42, 84%
DB Drey Norwood, 41, 82%
LB Josiah Trotter, 37, 74%
DT Chris McClellan, 37, 74%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 35, 70%
DE Zion Young, 33, 66%
DB Stephen Hall, 28, 56%
DE Damon Wilson II, 27, 54%
LB Triston Newson, 26, 52%
DB Marvin Burks Jr., 26, 52%
DE Darris Smith, 26, 52%
DB Santana Banner, 25, 50%
DT Sterling Webb, 24, 48%
DT Marquis Gracial, 23, 46%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 21, 42%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 15, 30%
DT Jalen Marshall, 11, 22%
DE Nate Johnson, 9, 18%
DE Langden Kitchen, 5, 10%
DB Trajen Greco, 5, 10%
DT Elias Williams, 4, 8%
- Santana Banner's heavy involvement in the safety rotation seems to be more than just something Missouri was testing out in Week 1.
- The Missouri edge rushers room is proving to be a diverse group. Facing a mobile quarterback in Jalon Daniels, the ultra-athletic Darris Smith saw the most playing time at the position behind the two starters.
Season Tracker
Offense
LT Cayden Green, 146, 92%
LG Dominick Giudice, 146, 92%
QB Beau Pribula, 145, 92%
RG Curtis Peagler, 142, 90%
RT Keagen Trost, 139, 88%
C Connor Tollison, 138, 87%
TE Brett Norfleet, 125, 79%
WR Marquis Johnson, 112, 71%
WR Joshua Manning, 98, 62%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 86, 54%
HB Jamal Roberts, 78, 49%
TE Jordan Harris, 64, 41%
HB Ahmad Hardy, 63, 40%
WR Donovan Olugbode, 54, 34%
WR Xavier Loyd, 38, 24%
C Tristan Wilson, 25, 16%
WR Daniel Blood, 22, 14%
T Jayven Richardson, 20, 13%
TE Jude James, 16, 10%
QB Matt Zollers, 13, 8%
T Johnny Williams IV, 12, 8%
G Jaylen Early, 12, 8%
HB Marquise Davis, 9, 6%
G Henry Fenuku, 9, 6%
G Vince Brown II, 8, 5%
WR Logan Muckey, 7, 4%
HB Tavorus Jones, 6, 4%
WR Shaun Terry II, 1, 1%
WR James Madison II, 1, 1%
QB Sam Horn, 1, 1%
Defense
S Jalen Catalon, 80, 69%
DB Drey Norwood, 69, 59%
DB Daylan Carnell, 66, 57%
DT Chris McClellan, 63, 54%
DB Toriano Pride Jr., 63, 54%
LB Josiah Trotter, 61, 53%
S Santana Banner, 51, 44%
DE Zion Young, 51, 44%
DE Darris Smith, 49, 42%
DB Stephen Hall, 46, 40%
DE Damon Wilson II, 46, 40%
S Marvin Burks Jr., 44, 38%
LB Triston Newson, 41, 35%
DT Marquis Gracial, 41, 35%
DT Sterling Webb, 41, 35%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 40, 34%
S Trajen Greco, 36, 31%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 34, 29%
DE Nate Johnson, 32, 28%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 29, 25%
LB Dante McClellan, 24, 21%
DT Elias Williams, 24, 21%
DB Cameron Keys, 24, 21%
DB Mose Phillips III, 24, 21%
DE Langden Kitchen, 23, 20%
DB Shamar McNeil, 23, 20%
DT Jalen Marshall, 21, 18%
DB Caleb Flagg, 20, 17%
DE Daeden Hopkins, 16, 14%
DE Javion Hilson, 16, 14%
DT Jason Dowell, 14, 12%
DB Jackson Hancock, 13, 11%
DB Nick DeLoach Jr., 13, 11%
DB CJ Bass III, 11, 9%
DT Bralen Henderson, 10, 9%
DT Sam Williams, 9, 8%
DT Justin Bodford, 4, 3%
DT Jadon Frick, 2, 2%
LB Brian Huff, 2, 2%