Snap Counts from Missouri's 51-0 Week 1 Win

See how much game action each player received in the Missouri Tigers' win over Murray State.

Joey Van Zummeren

Aug 29, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) hands off to running back Nate Noel (8) against the Murray State Racers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Over 70 different players took a snap for the Missouri Tigers in the team's 51-0 win over Murray State to open the 2024 season.

After the team set a program record for reaching 21 points in just 5:11 of playing time, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and staff had the opportunity to get a look at young players in inconsequential game action.

The defense in particular showcased some of the young talent that will be the core of Missouri defense in years to come. Drinkwitz was impressed with the efforts of a lineup compromised almost solely of freshmen near the end of the game.

"Man, that is going to be one heck of a defense in the future. I'm really proud of those guys and thought they came in and played with the standards so, really appreciative them."

Even with 39 different players lining up for the defense in the first game under new coordinator Corey Batoon, the Tigers were the only team in the nation to allow less than 100 yards in week 1. It was the first time since 2019 Missouri has held a defense under 100 yards.

Offensively, plenty of young players were involved too. Sophomore receiver Joshua Manning was a constant part of the early rotation with the first lineup, catching three receptions for 21 yard. Receiver Daniel Blood, also a sophomore, was a force in the second half, snagging five balls for 42 yards. True freshman running back Kewan Lacy took a chunk of carries in the final quarter, rushing for 42 yards on five carries.

The rotations won't be this deep for the remainder of the season, but here's the full snap counts for Missouri's week 1 win, retrieved from Pro Football Focus.

Missouri Snap Counts - Week 1, Murray State

First half of offensive snap counts for Missouri players against Murray State.
Second half of Missouri offensive players snap counts against Murray State.
First half of Missouri defensive players snap counts against Murray State.
Second half of Missouri defensive players snap counts against Murray State.
Final section of Missouri defensive players snap counts against Murray State.
First half of Missouri special teams players snap counts against Murray State.
Second half of Missouri special teams players snap counts against Murray State.

Joey Van Zummeren

JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

