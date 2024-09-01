Snap Counts from Missouri's 51-0 Week 1 Win
Over 70 different players took a snap for the Missouri Tigers in the team's 51-0 win over Murray State to open the 2024 season.
After the team set a program record for reaching 21 points in just 5:11 of playing time, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and staff had the opportunity to get a look at young players in inconsequential game action.
The defense in particular showcased some of the young talent that will be the core of Missouri defense in years to come. Drinkwitz was impressed with the efforts of a lineup compromised almost solely of freshmen near the end of the game.
"Man, that is going to be one heck of a defense in the future. I'm really proud of those guys and thought they came in and played with the standards so, really appreciative them."
Even with 39 different players lining up for the defense in the first game under new coordinator Corey Batoon, the Tigers were the only team in the nation to allow less than 100 yards in week 1. It was the first time since 2019 Missouri has held a defense under 100 yards.
Offensively, plenty of young players were involved too. Sophomore receiver Joshua Manning was a constant part of the early rotation with the first lineup, catching three receptions for 21 yard. Receiver Daniel Blood, also a sophomore, was a force in the second half, snagging five balls for 42 yards. True freshman running back Kewan Lacy took a chunk of carries in the final quarter, rushing for 42 yards on five carries.
The rotations won't be this deep for the remainder of the season, but here's the full snap counts for Missouri's week 1 win, retrieved from Pro Football Focus.
Missouri Snap Counts - Week 1, Murray State
