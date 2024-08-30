Younger Missouri Players Gain Experience During Murray State Blowout
You could probably argue Missouri football had the game sealed at the 9:41 mark, after their third touchdown putting them up 21-0.
That score continued to stretch upward, meaning starting players filtered to the sidelines. This opened up the opportunity for some younger players to see the field, some who may end up redshirting the season. Mainly on the defensive side of the ball, a few freshman put up impressive statlines in minimal playing time.
As a whole, the performance of the younger talent had the veterans impressed. Senior linebacker Corey Flagg said it was something he'd never been a part of in his prior years of playing. Flagg was the most impressed by the young defenders.
Honestly, that's the first time I've been a part a of defense where freshman go up and those guys were so dialed in and locked in," Flagg said. "Coach Drinkwitz' message at half time was the standard's the standard. So I just can't be more proud of those guys. Brian Huff, Rachel, Brayshawn Littlejohn."
Flagg also mentioned defensive end Jaylen Brown and linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez as others who stood out to him during todays matchup.
Littlejohn, a redshirt freshman and Rodriguez, a true freshman, both posted two tackles on the day. True freshman defensive tackle Justin Bodford, who was not mentioned, recorded two tackles as well in garbage time.
The entire backup running back core, comprised of redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts, sophomore Tavorus Jones and true freshman Kewan Lacy all put their fingerprints on the matchup in the second half. Senior running back Nate Noel was not only impressed by the younger backs, but excited as well.
"I was excited. I was on the sideline jumping for joy. It's great to see the people been putting in work get to shine," Noel said.
Roberts rushed for eight yards with only three attempts. Jones was a bit better, posting 16 yards on six carries. The best of the bunch was Lacy, with five carries and 42 yards to show for it.
There are no guarantees that the less-experienced group of players on the roster will get the same playing time as the season winds down. This experience is valuable and it's always exciting to see what they could be capable of in the future.
Missouri kicks off at 6 p.m. next Thursday for a week two showdown against the Buffalo Bulls.
