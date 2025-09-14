Snap Counts from Mizzou's Win Over Louisiana, Season Tracker
For the second consecutive game, the No.-25-ranked Missouri Tigers were able to control the time of possession, holding the ball for 42:51 of their win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Week 3.
Because of this, the Tigers ran 88 plays on offense compared to just 38 on defense. Once the offense had established a 45-10 lead early in the third quarter, starters were subbed out on both sides of the ball.
Here's the full snap counts for Missouri in the win, according to Pro Football Focus.
Week 3 vs. Louisiana
Offense
RG Curtis Peagler, 64, 73%
LT Cayden Green, 60, 68%
QB Beau Pribula, 60, 68%
C Connor Tollison, 60, 68%
LG Dominick Giudice, 60, 68%
RT Keagen Trost, 60, 68%
TE Brett Norfleet, 46, 52%
WR Marquis Johnson, 44, 50%
RG Tristan Wilson, 44, 50%
WR Joshua Manning, 40, 45%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 34, 39%
TE Jordon Harris, 31, 35%
HB Ahmad Hardy, 30, 34%
HB Jamal Roberts, 30, 34%
QB Matt Zollers, 24, 27%
HB Marquise Davis, 24, 27%
LT Jayven Richardson, 24, 27%
RT Johnny Williams IV, 24, 27%
LG Jaylen Early, 24, 27%
WR Xavier Loyd, 23, 26%
TE Jude James, 22, 25%
WR Daniel Blood, 20, 23%
WR Logan Muckey, 20, 23%
WR Donovan Olugbode, 17, 19%
WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 14, 16%
TE Vince Brown II, 14, 16%
WR James Madison II, 13, 15%
WR Shaun Terry II, 10, 11%
LG Keiton Jones, 4, 5%
C Jack Lange, 4, 5%
HB Brendon Haygood, 4, 5%
RG Henry Fenuku, 4, 5%
TE Whit Hafer, 4, 5%
LT Ryan Jostes, 4, 5%
TE Gavin Hoffman, 4, 5%
QB Brett Brown, 4, 5%
- Interesting to see how the rotation between Curtis Peagler and Tristan Wilson at right guard ended up sorting out, with Peagler still taking a majority of the snaps. The two alternated pretty frequently earlier in the game. 24 of Wilson's snaps also came at center.
Defense
CB Stephen Hall, 26, 68%
CB Drey Norwood, 24, 63%
S Jalen Catalon, 23, 61%
ED Damon Wilson II, 20, 53%
S Santana Banner, 20, 53%
ED Zion Young, 20, 53%
S Marvin Burks Jr., 19, 50%
LB Josiah Trotter, 18, 47%
S Daylan Carnell, 18, 47%
DI Chris McClellan, 17, 45%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 16, 42
ED Darris Smith, 13, 34%
S Caleb Flagg, 13, 34%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 13, 34%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 12, 32%
S Trajen Greco, 12, 32%
LB Triston Newson, 11, 29%
DI Marquis Gracial, 11, 29%
ED Langden Kitchen, 10, 26%
DI Elias Williams, 10, 26%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 10, 26%
LB Sterling Webb, 10, 26%
S Mose Phillips III, 10, 26%
DI Jalen Marshall, 9, 24%
ED Daeden Hopkins, 7, 18%
ED Javion Hilson, 7, 18%
DI Jason Dowell, 7, 18%
LB Dante McClellan, 7, 18%
CB Cameron Keys, 7, 18%
S Nick Deloach Jr., 7, 18%
DI Bralen Henderson, 6, 16%
LB Nate Johnson, 4, 11%
DI Sam Williams, 1, 3%
Season Tracker
Offense
LT Cayden Green, 206, 84%
RG Curtis Peagler, 206, 84%
LG Dominick Giudice, 206, 84%
QB Beau Pribula, 205, 83%
RT Keagen Trost, 199, 81%
C Connor Tollison, 198, 80%
TE Brett Norfleet, 171, 70%
WR Marquis Johnson, 156, 63%
WR Joshua Manning, 138, 56%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 120, 49%
HB Jamal Roberts, 107, 43%
TE Jordon Harris, 95, 39%
HB Ahmad Hardy, 94, 38%
WR Donovan Olugbode, 72, 29%
C Tristan Wilson, 69, 28%
WR Xavier Loyd, 59, 24%
LT Jayven Richardson, 44, 18%
WR Daniel Blood, 42, 17%
TE Jude James, 39, 16%
QB Matt Zollers, 37, 15%
RT Johnny Williams IV, 36, 15%
LG Jaylen Early, 36, 15%
HB Marquise Davis, 33, 13%
WR Logan Muckey, 27, 11%
TE Vince Brown II, 22, 9%
WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 14, 6%
WR James Madison II, 14, 6%
RG Henry Fenuku, 13, 5%
WR Shaun Terry II, 11, 4%
HB Tavorus Jones, 6, 2%
LG Keiton Jones, 4, 2%
C Jack Lange, 4, 2%
HB Brendon Haygood, 4, 2%
TE Whit Hafer, 4, 2%
LT Ryan Jostes, 4, 2%
TE Gavin Hoffman, 4, 2%
QB Brett Brown, 4, 2%
LS Brett Le Blanc, 1, 0%
K Blake Craig, 1, 0%
QB Sam Horn, 1, 0%
Defense
S Jalen Catalon, 103, 67%
CB Drey Norwood, 92, 60%
S Daylan Carnell, 84, 55%
DI Chris McClellan, 80, 52%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 80, 52%
LB Josiah Trotter, 79, 51%
ED Zion Young, 73, 47%
CB Stephen Hall, 72, 47%
S Santana Banner, 71, 46%
ED Damon Wilson II, 68, 44%
S Marvin Burks Jr., 63, 41%
ED Darris Smith, 62, 40%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 53, 34%
LB Triston Newson, 52, 34%
DI Marquis Gracial, 51, 33%
DI Sterling Webb, 51, 33%
S Trajen Greco, 48, 31%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 46, 30%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 39, 25%
ED Nate Johnson, 35, 23%
CB Mose Phillips III, 34, 22%
ED Langden Kitchen, 33, 21%
S Caleb Flagg, 33, 21%
LB Dante McClellan, 31, 20%
CB Cameron Keys, 31, 20%
DI Elias Williams, 30, 19%
DI Jalen Marshall, 28, 18%
ED Daeden Hopkins, 23, 15%
ED Javion Hilson, 23, 15%
CB Shamar McNeil, 23, 15%
DI Jason Dowell, 21, 14%
CB Nick DeLoach Jr., 20, 13%
DI Bralen Henderson, 20, 13%
S Jackson Hancock, 13, 8%
S CJ Bass III, 11, 7%
DI Sam Williams, 10, 6%
DI Justin Bodford, 4, 3%
DI Jadon Frick, 2, 1%
LB Brian Huff, 2, 1%