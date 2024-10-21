Snap Counts, Season Tracker for Mizzou vs. Auburn
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers pulled off a 21-17 win over Auburn Saturday with its starting quarterback only playing one quarter in full. Here's the full snap counts for the Week 8 win and the season along with some notes.
Missouri Offense Snap Counts vs. Auburn
LG Cayden Green, 78, 100%
C Connor Tollison, 78, 100%
RT Armand Membou, 78, 100%
LT Marcus Bryant, 78, 100%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 78, 100%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 75, 96%
WR Luther Burden III, 69, 88%
WR Mookie Cooper, 50, 64%
QB Brady Cook, 42, 54%
TE Jordon Harris, 36, 46%
QB Drew Pyne, 36, 46%
HB Marcus Carroll, 35, 45%
HB Jamal Roberts, 26, 33%
WR Mekhi Miller, 25, 32%
TE Brett Norfleet, 23, 29%
WR Joshua Manning, 23, 29%
HB Nate Noel, 14, 18%
TE Tyler Stephens, 7, 9%
HB Kewan Lacy, 3, 4%
RT Mitchell Walters, 3, 4%
WR Daniel Blood, 1, 1%
• Brady Cook only playing just over half of the snaps of the offensive snaps but still being the hero of the game underscores everything about his perfromance.
• Tight end Brett Norfleet exited the game early on with an apparent shoulder injury but returned hsortly after. Jordon Harris has earned some more opportunities over the past few weeks with Norfleet already banged up early this year.
• This is the highest percentage of snaps Joshua Manning has played in an SEC game. Against Texas A&M for example, he only played 5% of snaps. The sophomore earned himself more opportunities after scoring a 63-yard touchdown against UMass.
• Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said to expect more rotation in of Mitch Walters along the offensive line but that clearly did not happen against Auburn. Only played three snaps, all as an extra blocker.
Missouri Defense Snap Counts vs. Auburn
S Marvin Burks Jr., 58, 89%
LB Triston Newson, 53, 82%
DB Dreyden Norwood, 53, 82%
DB Daylan Carnell, 53, 82%
DT Chris McClellan, 49, 75%
DE Johnny Walker Jr., 47, 72%
DT Kristian Williams, 46, 71%
LB Corey Flagg, 44, 68%
S Tre'Vez Johnson, 43, 66%
DB Nicholas Deloach Jr., 42, 65%
DB Toriano Pride Jr., 42, 65%
DE Zion Young, 40, 62%
DT Sterling Webb, 26, 40%
DB Joseph Charleston, 24, 37%
DE Eddie Kelly Jr., 22, 34%
DB Sidney Williams, 19, 29%
DE Jahkai Lang, 15, 23%
LB Chuck Hicks, 13, 20%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 12, 18%
DT Jalen Marshall, 6, 9%
DB Trajen Greco, 5, 8%
DE Williams Nwaneri, 3, 5%
• Corey Flagg seemingly took over for Chuck Hicks at inside linebacker. If Hicks is dealing with an injury, it has not been disclosed by the team.
• Nic Deloach and Toriano Pride Jr. evenly split snaps for the second week in a row.
• Sterling Webb continues to work his way up in the defensive tackle rotation.
• Jahkai Lang stepped in for Joe Moore III at defensive end, with Moore suffering a season-ending injury. Lang recorded a key sack late.
Season Snap Count Tracker
Offense
LT Marcus Bryant, 478, 89%
C Connor Tollison, 472, 88%
RT Armand Membou, 470, 88%
LG Cayden Green, 468, 88%
QB Brady Cook, 432, 81%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 393, 73%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 365, 68%
WR Mookie Cooper, 328, 61%
WR Luther Burden III, 304, 57%
HB Nate Noel, 231, 43%
WR Mekhi Miller, 209, 39%
TE Brett Norfleet, 196, 37%
TE Jordon Harris, 179, 33%
G Mitchell Walters, 165, 31%
HB Marcus Carroll, 160, 30%
WR Joshua Manning, 157, 29%
WR Marquis Johnson, 138, 26%
QB Drew Pyne, 103, 19%
TE Tyler Stephens, 102, 19%
HB Jamal Roberts, 90, 17%
WR Daniel Blood, 86, 16%
WR Jayven Richardson, 57, 11%
G Logan Reichert, 56, 10%
Defense
CB Dreyden Norwood, 324, 80%
S Marvin Burks Jr., 311, 77%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 298, 74%
ED Johnny Walker Jr., 254, 63%
S Daylan Carnell, 245, 60%
DL Kristian Williams, 241, 60%
DL Chris McClellan, 241, 60%
ED Zion Young, 228, 56%
S Tre'Vez Johnson, 226, 56%
LB Triston Newson, 203, 50%
S Joseph Charleston, 200, 49%
LB Chuck Hicks, 188, 46%
S Sidney Williams, 169, 42%
LB Corey Flagg, 167, 41%
CB Nicholas Deloach Jr., 164, 40%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 150, 37%
DT Sterling Webb, 139, 34%
ED Eddie Kelly Jr., 132, 33%
DT Marquis Gracial, 124, 31%
ED Joe Moore, 76, 19%
ED Jahkai Lang, 74, 18%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 66, 16%
S Caleb Flagg, 66, 16%
DT Sam Williams, 66, 16%
ED Williams Nwaneri, 54, 13%
S Trajen Greco, 33, 8%
CB Shamar McNeil, 33, 8%
DT Jaylen Brown, 28, 7%
S Phillip Roche, 24, 6%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 23, 6%
S Marcus Clarke, 22, 5%
DB Ja'Marion Wayne, 17, 4%
DT Elias Williams, 11, 3%
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn, 11, 3%
LB Brian Huff, 8, 2%
DB Jaren Sensabaugh, 6, 1%
DT Justin Bodford, 6, 1%
DB Cameron Keys, 6, 1%
DB Nasir Pogue, 6, 1%
LB Brady Hultman, 1, 0.2%