South Carolina Defensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri Tigers

South Carolina opened this season with a 1-2 start and got crushed by their first conference opponents. Since then, they've ripped off four straight wins, taking down both Kentucky and Texas A&M along the way. Their defense has played especially well in those four games, allowing just 17 points per contest.

Missouri's averaging right around that number offensively these past few weeks, and that probably won't cut it against the Gamecocks on Saturday. If the Tigers are going to put forth a win-worthy offensive performance, these are the Gamecocks defenders that they'll have to account for.

S Nick Emmanwori

2022 Stats: 43 tkls (34 solo)/ 1 pass deflection

This true freshman safety looks more like a senior between the lines and is already one of the best tacklers in the SEC. He leads the Gamecocks in tackles with 43, 34 of which have been solo efforts. Emmnanwori's also batted down a pass this year and has proven to be a reliable cover man.

At 6-foot-4, 218-pounds, Emmanwori's one of the bigger safeties that you'll see and he's got plenty of time to grow. His length plays a big factor in the passing game as he's able to defend more of the throwing lanes. In run defense, his sheer size and wrap-up ability at the last level make him crucial to have when a running back breaks through the line. Missouri's skill players are going to have to reach deep into their bag of moves to make Emmanwori miss.

LB Sherrod Greene

2022 Stats: 37 tkls/ 1.5 sacks/ 1 INT

Unlike Emmanwori, who's the only freshman in the starting defense, Greene is a seasoned veteran. As a redshirt senior, he's seen it all and he's developed quite a bit along the way. This season, Greene's leading by example, racking up tackles, sacks, and, even an interception. He's got 17 tackles and a sack in his last two games, so Missouri's got to have him accounted for on every play.

Greene's the man in the middle of South Carolina and he's built like a prototypical inside backer at 6-foot-1, 233-pounds. He's mainly a run stuffer but has proven to be deceptively capable in zone coverage. Missouri likes to throw short, so it will be key for Tigers QB Brady Cook to keep the ball a safe distance away from Greene and company.

EDGE Jordan Burch

2022 Stats: 34 tkls/ 2.5 sacks/ 2 pass deflections

Burch is one of the most physically imposing players on South Carolina's roster. Standing at a towering 6-foot-6, 275-pounds, Burch is one tough assignment, even for the most skilled blocker. He's third on the team in tackles with 34, and leads the team in sacks with 2.5. Burch is playing especially well lately, having just recorded his best two statistical games of the season, so the TIgers' offensive line is going to need to step its game up.

It's become clear that Mizzou's O-line hasn't quite been up to par this year, but a good outing against the Gamecocks could give the Tigers some momentum down the stretch. If they're going to accomplish that, they need to keep Burch out of the backfield.

Follow Collier Logan on Twitter HERE (the _cheapseats1)

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here