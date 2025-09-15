South Carolina's Dylan Stewart Cleared to Play at Mizzou: The Buzz
South Carolina football edge rusher Dylan Stewart was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during South Carolina’s loss to Vanderbilt on September 13. Stewart appeared to shove Vanderbilt’s right tackle, Bryce Henderson.
Though head coach Shane Beamer said following the game against Vanderbilt that he believed the ejection would casue Stewart to be suspended during the first half of the Week 4 game at Missouri, that won't be the case. Beamer shared in a press conference Sunday that he was informed by the Southeastern Conference that Stewart will be available for the full game.
Stewart is critical to the Gamecocks' defense and was providing results before being ejected. During the game against the Commodores, he had two tackles for loss, two solo tackles, and two quarterback hurries.
Here's the morning buzz for Monday, Sept. 15.
Mizzou's Weekend Results
- Football won 52-10 over Louisiana — RECAP
- Men’s Golf: Missouri men’s golf sits in fourth after day one at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational, finishing 7-under as a team through 18 holes. Junior Veikka Viskari led the Tigers with a five-under 67, one stroke off his collegiate best. Leading the invitational is defending champ Notre Dame with a 12-under, followed by Michigan (-9) and UNC Wilmington (-8).
Monday's Mizzou Schedule:
- Men's Golf at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational Day 2 – Muskoka Lakes, Ontario, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Students at Mizzou are celebrating five-star Missouri basketball commit Jason Crowe Jr. with banners that read, “Welcome Home Jason Crowe Jr.,” alongside a painting depicting him in a black and gold jersey.
- Chase Branham, a four-star guard in the class of 2027 that Missouri has been targeting, will take an official visit to Indiana this weekend.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"Coach [Don] Faurot loved the shotgun, and Memphis State was blitzing us down after down. Right before halftime, I felt someone tap me on the shoulder, and there he was with his gold sports coat and an oxygen tank. He was yelling at me to use the shotgun. He looked a little funny, but I listened, and he was absolutely right."- Dirk Koetter
On this day in Mizzou history...
Sept. 14, 1996: Mizzou plays its first-ever night game at Memorial Stadium, but lost to Memphis 19-16.