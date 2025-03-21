Testing Results, Unofficial Measurements From Mizzou Pro Day
COLUMBIA, Mo. — 20 Missouri Tigers were given one final opportunity to show off their skills to NFL front offices at Missouri's Pro Day. A few of those players did not participate, but the rest did exactly that, pleading their case for being drafted into the NFL.
For the most part, those who did not participate were either injured or participated in the NFL combine. Quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. were active in positional drills, with Wease participating in some testing as well.
Defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. finally had the opportunity to show off to scouts what he could do and he did very well. From his 40-yard dash time to his positional drill performance, he may have done exactly that with NFL scouts in front of him.
Here's how the Tigers tested in their Pro Day measurements and running drills.
Pro Day Unofficial Results
Marcus Bryant, OT
Hand: 8 7/8
Arm: 34 5/8
Wingspan: 83 1/8
Bench Press: 26
Vertical Jump: 31.5
Broad Jump: 9.03
40-Yard Dash: 5.04
Short Shuttle: 5.03
L Drill: 8.08
Marcus Carroll, RB
Hand: 10 1/8
Arm: 30 5/8
Wingspan: 74 1/8
Bench Press: 25
Vertical Jump: 32.5
Broad Jump: 9.02
40-Yard Dash: 4.80
Short Shuttle: 4.76
L Drill: 7.15
Joseph Charleston, S
Height: 6-0
Weight: 204
Hand: 9 3/8
Arm: 31
Wingspan: 75 3/8
Bench Press: 17
Vertical Jump: 36.5
Broad Jump: 10.04
40-Yard Dash: 4.56
Short Shuttle: 4.22
L Drill: 6.87
Marcus Clarke, CB
Height: 5-10 2/8
Weight: 200
Hand: 9 5/8
Arm: 32 2/8
Wingspan: 77 4/8
Bench Press: 8
Vertical Jump: 30.5
Broad Jump: 9.05
40-Yard Dash: 4.82
Short Shuttle: 4.80
L Drill: 7.69
Brady Cook, QB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 214
Hand: 9 3/8
Arm: 32 2/8
Wingspan: 78
*participated in the NFL Combine
Mookie Cooper, WR
Height: 5-8 7/8
Weight: 186
Hand: 8 7/8
Arm: 30
Wingspan: 74 4/8
Bench Press: 10
Vertical Jump: 34
Broad Jump: 10.03
40-Yard Dash: 4.63
Corey Flagg Jr. LB
Height: 5-10 3/8
Weight: 238
Arm: 9 6/8
Wingspan: 78
Bench Press: 22
Vertical Jump: 34
Broad Jump: 9.07
40-Yard Dash: 4.68
Short Shuttle: 4.41
L Drill: 7.45
Trey Flint, LS
Height: 6-0 1/8
Weight: 227
Arm: 9 1/8
Wingspan: 30 3/8
Bench Press: 11
Vertical Jump: 34
Broad Jump: 9.04
40-Yard Dash: 4.73
Short Shuttle: 4.33
L Drill: 7.34
Cam'Ron Johnson, OG
Height: 6-3 2/8
Weight: 305
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 33 7/8
Wingspan: 84 4/8
Bench Press: 19
Vertical Jump: 24.5
Broad Jump: 8.91
40-Yard Dash: 5.27
Short Shuttle: 4.92
L Drill: 8.22
Tre'Vez Johnson, S
Height: 5-10 3/8
Weight: 191
Hand: 8 3/8
Arm: 30 5/8
Wingspan: 75 5/8
Bench Press: 11
Vertical Jump: 36.5
Broad Jump: 9.11
40-Yard Dash: 4.49
Short Shuttle: 4.49
L Drill: 7.28
Joe Moore III, EDGE
Height: 6-2 6/8
Weight: 251
Hand: 10
Arm: 32 5/8
Wingspan: 79 5/8
Nate Noel, RB
Height: 5-7 7/8
Weight: 194
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 29 3/8
Wingspan: 72
Bench Press: 16
40-Yard Dash: 4.52
Short Shuttle: 4.38
L Drill: 7.21
Tyler Stephens, TE
Height: 6-5 2/8
Weight: 243
Hand: 9 5/8
Arm: 34
Wingspan: 82 5/8
Bench Press: 15
Vertical Jump: 26
Broad Jump: 9.04
40-Yard Dash: 5.03
Short Shuttle: 4.69
L Drill: 7.50
Johnny Walker Jr., EDGE
Height: 6-2 5/8
Weight: 249
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 32 7/8
Wingspan: 79 4/8
Bench Press: 21
Vertical Jump: 32
Broad Jump: 10.00
40-Yard Dash: 4.79
Short Shuttle: 4.58
L Drill: 7.69
Mitchell Walters, OL
Height: 6-7
Weight: 327
Hand: 10
Arm: 33 7/8
Wingspan: 82 1/8
Bench Press: 15
Vertical Jump: 25
Broad Jump: 8.06
40-Yard Dash: 5.49
Short Shuttle: 5.01
L Drill:8.27
Theo Wease Jr., WR
Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 204
Hand: 9 2/8
Arm: 32 6/8
Wingspan: 77 5/8
Short Shuttle: 4.30
L Drill: 7.15
*participated in the NFL Combine
Kristian Williams, DT
Height: 6-1 5/8
Weight: 296
Hand: 10 1/8
Arm: 32
Wingspan: 78 4/8
Bench Press: 31
Vertical Jump: 27.5
Broad Jump: 9.01
40-Yard Dash: 5.07
Short Shuttle: 4.75
L Drill: 7.44
Sidney Williams, S
Height: 6-0 1/8
Weight: 189
Hand: 8 5/8
Arm: 32 1/8
Wingspan: 77 7/8
Bench Press: 6
Vertical Jump: 28.5
Broad Jump: 9.08
40-Yard Dash: 4.69
Short Shuttle: 4.44
L Drill: 7.16
If anyone proved himself with his testing numbers, it was Walker. He might appear a little undersized at 249-pounds, but his 4.79 speed will make up for it. If he can add weight leading up to the draft, it could go a long way, but he certainly helped his draft stock on Friday.
Bryant also helped himself in some ways. 5.04 is a legit 40 time for him, as was his arm-length measurement. Not many Tigers have draft hopes outside of the four combine attendees and Walker, but Bryant's measurements and results might give him a sliver of hope.
Flagg also tested well at the linebacker spot and displayed his burst alongside Walker and Kristian Williams in their positional drills. He also highlighted speed that some may not have known he had at 4.68.