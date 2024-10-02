Texas A&M's Mike Elko Says Mizzou Receiving Core is 'Best We've Seen to This Point'
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers are rolling into College Station with arguably one of the best receiving cores in the country. The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies will have their hands full in the secondary handling the likes of Luther Burden III, Theo Wease Jr. and others.
Aggie head coach Mike Elko is at the helm and is tasked with limiting the versatile bunch of receivers, a task that teams have struggled to handle so far.
The Aggies have played two SEC opponents and Notre Dame, alongside two easier games, which has given them plenty of time to see good groups of receivers. Elko believes that the Missouri group rises to the top.
"It's hands down the best group we've seen to this point," Elko said. "I'm not so sure that their top two guys aren't the top two guys we've seen all year."
Burden is probably every opposing teams top target and that has not changed for Elko and the Aggies. They view him as one of the countries best receivers and understand what his skillset brings to the table at the slot receiver position.
He's not built like a slot. He's got a lot of thickness about him," Elko said. "So he can even really play strong, and that presents a lot of challenges with that position."
The attention Burden draws opens up opportunities for other receivers, such as Wease. When Burden draws the coverage away from others, Wease has been the one to capitalize so far.
"If you're trying to tilt any type of coverage to burden, Theo can can have a field day on you," Elko said.
The crop of talent at the receiver position for the Tigers goes all the way down the depth chart, with plenty of guys and a diversity in skillset that makes everyone hard to guard.
The Tigers kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Kyle Field against the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies.
