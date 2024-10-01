Mizzou Central

Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 6

What bowl games the Missouri Tigers are being projected to play in before Week 6 of the season.

Joey Van Zummeren

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; The Missouri Tigers hoist the Field Scovell Trophy following their 14-3 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; The Missouri Tigers hoist the Field Scovell Trophy following their 14-3 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The No. 9 Missouri Tigers enter Week 6 of the season as one of four undefeated SEC teams. The race for the College Football Playoff is bound to leave behind one of the conference's elite teams as the SEC occupies seven spots in the top 15 of the most recent AP Poll.

As it stands, Missouri would be able to squeeze into the No. 10 playoff seed.

The next step in working toward securing a chance at the playoffs will come this week for the Tigers, traveling to College Station, Texas to take on No. 25 Texas A&M after a bye week for Missouri.

Even with the Tigers taking a bye week, there's been some shifting in where they're projected to finish. Here's where Missouri landed in bowl projections from different sites, including a playoff matchup with a familiar foe.

CBS Sports Projection:

Gator Bowl vs. Louisvile in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025

College Football News Projection:

Gator Bowl vs. Miami in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025

Action Network Projection:

Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2024

247Sports Projection:

Citrus Bowl vs. Indiana in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2024

Athlon Sports Projection:

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2)
Nov 4, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) and defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

First round of College Football Playoff at Georgia
December 20 or 21, 2024

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Why Week 6 Marks Crucial Point for Mizzou's 2024 Season
SEC Network Pregame Show to Be in College Station for Mizzou, Texas A&M Matchup
How to Watch: No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M; Full Week 6 TV Schedule

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football