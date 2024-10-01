Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 6
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers enter Week 6 of the season as one of four undefeated SEC teams. The race for the College Football Playoff is bound to leave behind one of the conference's elite teams as the SEC occupies seven spots in the top 15 of the most recent AP Poll.
As it stands, Missouri would be able to squeeze into the No. 10 playoff seed.
The next step in working toward securing a chance at the playoffs will come this week for the Tigers, traveling to College Station, Texas to take on No. 25 Texas A&M after a bye week for Missouri.
Even with the Tigers taking a bye week, there's been some shifting in where they're projected to finish. Here's where Missouri landed in bowl projections from different sites, including a playoff matchup with a familiar foe.
CBS Sports Projection:
Gator Bowl vs. Louisvile in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025
College Football News Projection:
Gator Bowl vs. Miami in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025
Action Network Projection:
Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2024
247Sports Projection:
Citrus Bowl vs. Indiana in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2024
Athlon Sports Projection:
First round of College Football Playoff at Georgia
December 20 or 21, 2024
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Why Week 6 Marks Crucial Point for Mizzou's 2024 Season
SEC Network Pregame Show to Be in College Station for Mizzou, Texas A&M Matchup
How to Watch: No. 9 Missouri at Texas A&M; Full Week 6 TV Schedule