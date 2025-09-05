The Border War is Back: Mizzou-Kansas Rivalry Through the Lens of The Past
For the first time since 2011, the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks will take the same football field on Saturday. For a rivalry that has so much hatred, animosity and general history around it, that hiatus doesn’t make much sense.
During its heyday, the Border War showdown between the two teams was nothing short of intense, fiery, and, most of the time, entertaining.
Now, a new generation of fans is set to watch the rivalry unfold. The two squads were ripped apart in the summer of 2012 after Missouri left the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference, leaving new-generation fans without much knowledge of the game’s past. But the older generation of fans remembers plenty.
"The old timers were really into this thing, and now I fear it's faded,” former Kansas City star football reporter Tom Shatel said. "I really hate that they aren't the same conference."
Shatel covered the Jayhawks for the Star from 1980 to 1989. In that time, he managed to get a good feel as to what this game meant to the people surrounding it.
This rivalry has plenty of passion surrounding it between the two fan bases, but outside of the two bordering states, it doesn’t have the same national prominence as other top-tier college rivalries.
There was also a period of time when both programs struggled to find success in comparison to other teams in the Big 12, or even around the country. In the late 90s and early 2000s, both teams struggled to compete in the conference.
The Tigers only ended with a winning record twice between 1990 and 2000, with the Jayhawks accomplishing the feat four times. Missouri and Kansas also only finished in the top half of the conference twice in that same time frame.
Because of this, not many eyes were always on the annual matchup. For the most part, there was never a big reason to watch the game live, unless you were a fan of either team.
"But the two states, it was kind of their rivalry, their secret, because the football teams were never on top and the games never meant as much," Shatel said.
To some, the rivalry game is underrated. It’s typically not brought up amongst the best historical rivalries.
"I've always thought it's one of the most underrated rivalries in college sports," Shatel said. "It doesn't get the love of Ohio State-Michigan, or Oklahoma-Texas, or Auburn-Alabama.”
There is also a historical aspect to this matchup that dates back to the Civil War. This is something truly unique to this rivalry game.
Tensions between the two states in the 1800s are now viewed as a symbol of fights over the westward expansion of slavery. The two states battled back and forth in the 1850s in a conflict known as Bleeding Kansas, with that same tension boiling into the 1860s and the Civil War.
"It made me realize that there is no rivalry in sports, much less college football or college basketball, that has a rivalry with roots as deep," Kansas City Star reporter Blair Kerkhoff said. "There's a rivalry, the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry, that calls itself the Civil War, but this is the real thing."
Even when neither team was great or didn’t have the most talented roster, anytime the two would match up would always be a battle. Whether that was through fights between players or fans, or just a general sense of severity and violence.
"I think you've seen when they do play, the atmospheres are really intense," Shatel said. "So there are still people who remember this thing, but it has faded. It's one of those things that realignment sucks. It's taken away a lot of the stuff that we used to love."
To get a glimpse into how much these two teams hated each other, look no further than former Kansas head coach Mark Mangino. He coached with the Jayhawks from 2002 and ending in 2009.
According to Mark Godich, a former reporter for The Athletic and Sports Illustrated, reporter Mark Godich, Mangino knew the importance of this game and could feel how much Missouri’s fanbase disliked the Jayhawks.
"[Mangino] told me that he'd never been around a rivalry where the word ‘hate’ was used so much, and he said he sensed it the first time he walked into Faurot field," Godich said. "He could just feel the hatred and the animosity."
Because of the time in between the last meeting and now, Missouri’s current coaches and players have reeducated themselves, starting with head coach Eli Drinkwitz, bringing in guest speakers to speak with the team throughout the build-up to the Week 2 game.
“The point is to make sure that our fan base and our players understand that we know the significance historically, we understand the importance,” Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. “We're not overlooking or undervaluing this game.”
If both teams want this game to be restored to its glory days, it’s on both universities to make it happen. They will play next year, but won’t visit each other again until 2031 and 2032. That will mark a five-year gap.
"You have to play every year," Shatel said. "You have to see each other. It has to mean something. There have to be bragging rights."
The teams do manage to play in men’s basketball frequently, with the current agreement ending in 2026. This has helped stir up some hatred between the two schools. But, before the Tigers’ upset victory over then-No. 1 Kansas in Columbia in December, Missouri had lost four straight. The Tigers have only won two of the last 10 matchups.
That being said, it should be a priority for teams like Missouri and Kansas, along with other teams that have lost rivalry matchups due to recent conference realignment, to do their best to bring the game back. Not only for the ratings and attention it brings in, but mainly for the fans.
"It's important for fans and it's important for the business of college sports that schools try to find a way to work around the conditions of the day, which includes conference realignment and [the] transfer portal," Kerkhoff said.
That passion arguably reached a peak on Nov. 24, 2007, when the two teams met in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Coincidentally, both teams were in the middle of one of their best seasons in program history.
The Tigers entered this battle with a 10-1 record, ranked at No. 2 in the country. The Jayhawks entered it with a perfect 10-0 record and ranked at No. 3. The winner would go on to the Big 12 Championship, which the Tigers did in 36-28 fashion.
"That night was just surreal. The atmosphere and the fact that the Border War had the nation's attention that it never had before."- Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star
This was a nationally viewed game by many that started off with a College Gameday appearance. That only helped, bringing along more national viewership.
"For one night, Kansas [and] Missouri had the undivided attention of not just the college football world, but the sports world," Kerkhoff said. "It ended up being the highest-rated regular season game that year in college football."
In Saturday’s matchup, there won’t be nearly as much at stake as there was in 2007. But the reignition of the rivalry will make it a meaningful and memorable matchup, even in the long line of its history.
"It's good for the game, it's good for the fans," Shatel said. "There'll be so much attention on this game and then Columbia that I would hope the people on the SEC Network would show it and really pay attention to it."
Due to the rivalry’s hiatus, the conference’s only perception of what the hatred between the Tigers and Jayhawks looks like comes from basketball.
This game could be the one that makes the conference realize how important this game is to college football. It could also be the one that opens up the door to more rivalries returning to the sport.
"People in [the] SEC don't really know about this. They don't really understand Missouri's history with Kansas," Shatel said. "I hope that they will see that you can do this. You can revive old rivalries."
In a time of constant chaos and conference realignment in college athletics, non-conference rivalries like the Border War between Missouri and Kansas coming back together is a positive sign.
Without rivalries and passionate fans, college sports miss out on traditions and history.
"The traditions that college football offers, I think, there's no sport like it," Godich said. "I've always said there's nothing better than being on a college campus on a fall Saturday, and I'm glad this rivalry's renewed.”