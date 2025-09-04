The Importance of Preserving Non-Con Rivalries like the Border War
From 1891 to 2011, the Missouri Tigers played the Kansas Jayhawks in all but one year. The only thing that got in the way of the rivalry during that 121-year stretch was the influenza pandemic and World War I in 1918.
But the war inside college football has now kept the two teams apart for 13 years, with the Tigers leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2012.
In the time since, the survival of non-conference rivalries has been increasingly threatened. But coaches around the country recognize the vital role they play in college football.
"Rivalries, particularly out of conference, rivalries, are what make college football great," South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said on a recent teleconference. "I absolutely want to continue that."
It took nearly a decade after Missouri's departure from the Big 12 for the two programs to arrange a reunion, signing a four-game agreement in 2020.
Next year, the SEC will finally move to a nine-game conference schedule after years of debate, giving one less opportunity for rivalries like the Border War or Braggin' Rights against Illinois. But, one of those three non-conference games will have to be against a Power-4 opponent, as has been the rule for the SEC since 2016.
With the recent and anticipated expansions to the College Football Playoff field, athletic departments also have to be intentional about how many challenges they willingly add to the schedule. Just this summer, Missouri and Illinois shaved one game off an upcoming agreement.
Though the College Football Playoff committee announced over the offseason that strength of schedule will play a greater role in the selection process, some coaches are still skeptical on the risk of scheduling tougher opponents.
"But last year, strength of schedule was not a factor," Beamer said. "Clearly, it was all about just how many wins you get. Doesn't matter who you beat. Just win. And if that's going to be the case going forward, then everybody in this conference needs to take a hard look at what they're doing and who they're scheduling."
For as outspoken as Beamer has been over the past year in his questioning of the selection committee's evaluation of strength of schedule, he wants to protect South Carolina's rivalry with Clemson.
"It's one of the greatest rivalries in all of college athletics, and certainly don't want to see that go away," Beamer said.
This comes in spite of the fact that South Carolina has gone 2-2 against Clemson under Beamer. But he recognizes the specialty of historic, regional rivalries.
South Carolina is one of just four SEC teams currently in long-term agreements to play in non-conference rivalries for consecutive seasons. The others being Kentucky (Louisville), Florida (Florida State) and Georgia (Georgia Tech).
Florida has gone 1-2 against Florida State since head coach Billy Napier arrived in 2022. But he's adamant of the game's importance to both programs.
"It's not going away," Napier said of the in-state rivalry. "Not only would our people not let that happen, but i know their their administration, their alumni, their fan base, would feel the same way. We're going to play that game regardless."
All four of those rivalries, along with Missouri's against Kansas, are predicated on regional proximity and deep-rooted histories. The memories that withstand conference realignment are what make the matchups so special.
But none of those other four rivalries come close to the lore between Missouri and Kansas. The same event that ignited the rivalry on the actual battlefield inspired the mascot names for both teams, with the Tiger militia from Columbia fighting off "Jayhawkers" from Kansas during the Civil War.
In a time when college football is becoming more and more like the NFL, it's important to remember the one clear competitive advantage it still has over the professionals: the passion stemming from local, historical and familial ties.
"I think rivalries are a great thing for college athletics and college football particularly, especially regional rivalries," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days. "This one goes back a long ways."
Drinkwitz has felt it as his responsibility to educate his players on the significance of the rivalry over the offseason, seeing it as an obligation to the fans who care so much about it. Not only for the history on the football field, but the personal feelings from the history off it.
"It just needs to be known that we understand what it’s about," Drinkwitz said in a press conference Tuesday. "It means a lot to a lot of people. It's a privilege to wear the ‘Mizzou’ on your chest. And when you wear Mizzou, you represent six million people in this state, and that's just current, there’s past and present."
Despite the 11-year break, only 20 match ups in college football have been played more times than Missouri has played Kansas. Out of the top-30 most-played match ups, only the Border War has been on hiatus for any longer than the 2024 season.
Few people have been on both sides of any of the 120 matchups of the Border War. But Sam Pittman, now the head coach at Arkansas, coached Missouri's offensive line in 2000, then Kansas' in 2001.
Pittman was on losing side of both of those games, with Missouri losing 17-38 in Columbia in 2000, then Kansas losing 38-34 the next year in Lawrence. Through losing both of those games, he realized just how strong the feelings the rivalry stir for both fanbases.
"There's hatred in there, and that's what makes college football really interesting and exciting," Pittman said. "That'll be a heck of a opportunity for both teams and be a lot of fun for the fans."
Under the current agreement, Missouri is set to play Kansas again in 2026, 2031 and 2032.
For teams looking to earn a bid in the College Football Playoff, there's arguably less incentive than ever to go out of their way to play in non-conference rivalry games, which seem to always be prone to upsets, no matter the record of both teams. The SEC's move to nine conference games makes it even more challenging.
But, with change becoming the only constant in college athletics, athletic programs like Missouri and Kansas seem to recognize the importance of nostalgia and the uniting force of hate. New memories will be added to that history Saturday.
“This is our chance to write our part of the story. We're going to continue to play this game, so this is just one part of the story, but it's an important part.”