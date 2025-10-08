The 'Only Question' Eli Drinkwitz Has for Kalen DeBoer
Head coaches never intend to become style icons, but some manage to become synonymous with a piece of clothing.
Bill Belichick is known for the sleve-less hoodie. Eli Drinkwitz is one of several that love a visor. For Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, he's become attached with what has been coined as the "black hoodie of death."
Alabama has gone 12-2 in games where DeBoer wears the black hoodie with a crimson Nike logo.
Ahead of No. 14 Missouri's game against No. 8 Alabama, Drinkwitz had wanted to know if he'd have to prepare for the powers of superstitions. Drinkwitz's session on Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference came right before DeBoer's. So Drinkwitz stuck around to find out.
"Can I ask Kalen the first question, or is that inappropriate?" Drinkwitz asked the moderator.
Drinkwitz was called on the second question to DeBoer, being met with a laugh by DeBoer.
"Kalen, are you going to wear the black hoodie of death on the sideline this game with us wearing black jerseys?" Drinkwitz asked.
"I gotta fit in somehow," DeBoer joked. "More than likely. We'll see what the forecast is. I'm expecting that. So it's kind of got a life of its own right now."
For what it's worth, DeBoer was wearing a sleeve-less version of the hoodie during Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri last season.
Lucky for DeBoer, the temperature in Columbia is expected to remain in the low to mid 70s throughout Saturday's game, according to the National Weather Service.
Over the years, DeBoer has become familiar with Drinkwitz's personality. But even before building a relationship with Drinkwitz, DeBoer has respected what Drinkwitz has done throughout his career.
"From afar, and throughout my time at different parts of the country, there's been times where you take notice of what he's (Drinkwitz) done at different places, not just as a head coach, but even as an assistant," DeBoer said.
DeBoer and the rest of the Alabama staff also have deep ties to the rest of Missouri's coaching staff. DeBoer and Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb worked with Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore on the same staff at Fresno State when DeBoer was the program's head coach in 2020 and 2021.
Additionally, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was the head coach at South Alabama from 2021-2023, with Corey Batoon, who is now Missouri's defensive coordinator, on staff as his defensive coordinator.
"There's that history I had (with Moore), and when he's trying to hire a coach, there's conversations you have," DeBoer said.
Because of the connections, Alabama and Missouri's schemes on both sides of the ball have some overlap.
"Have a lot of respect for what they do offensively, just because that was the style offense that we wanted to bring to here," Drinkwitz said of Alabama in a press conference Tuesday.
Alabama has used this familiarity to its advantage. Quarterback Ty Simpson has talked to Wommack this week to learn more about Batoon's scheme.
"They worked together and have a connection," Simpson said of Wommack and Batoon. "But of course, this guy has own nuances just like Kane has his own. But like I said, there's certainly some similarities."
While Missouri values the overlap and inside knowledge its coaching staff has, neither of the coordinators are trying to over-complicate the preparation process.
“Probably just creates more mind splinters than anything, because you start thinking, ‘If this, then that,’ or, you start thinking too much about it," Drinkwitz said. "It's going to be a player's game. I think scheme will have something to do with it, but it's going to be a player's game."
No matter the scheme or what hoodie Kalen DeBoer is wearing, Alabama presents the toughest challenge of the season so far for Missouri. The Tigers have started the season 5-0, but only two of those came over Power-4 opponents.
Missouri will kickoff against Alabama on Saturday at 11 a.m.