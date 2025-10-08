Bama Central

Eli Drinkwitz Asks Kalen DeBoer if He'll Wear 'Black Hoodie of Death' on Saturday

The Crimson Tide head coach is 12-2 when he wears his signature black Alabama hoodie.

Hunter De Siver

Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer surveys the field during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images
Superstitions are perfectly normal in sports.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has often worn a black hoodie during games over the past two seasons and the Crimson Tide is 12-2 when he dons the look.

People have noticed this trend and ahead of Alabama's road matchup against Missouri, Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz stayed on the SEC coaches teleconference to ask DeBoer the important question.

"Are you going wear the black hoodie of death on the sideline this game with us wearing black jerseys?" Drinkwitz asked.

"I got to fit in somehow," DeBoer laughed. "More than likely. We'll see what the forecast is. I kind of know, but I'm expecting that. It's kind of got the life of its own right now. We're rolling with it."

