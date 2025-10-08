Alabama QB Ty Simpson Previews Standout Players on Missouri Defense
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 8 Alabama will travel to No. 14 Missouri this week, and the Tigers' defense is a big reason why head coach Eli Drinkwitz and company are 5-0.
Mizzou's 14.6 points allowed per game ranks 16th in the country, and more specifically, its pass defense is 10th (158.5 yards allowed per game) and the run defense's 39.5 yards allowed per game is the best mark in the nation by a wide margin. For reference, Oklahoma is second with 64.0.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is the player that every Tiger is watching this week. But who are some people that stand out to Simpson?
"No. 9 Zion Young is really, really good," Simpson said on Tuesday. No. 8 Damon Wilson is really, really good. Those are two edge guys that are very long, very physical, very fast and they cause problems in the run game and pass game when rushing downfield.
"No. 2 Toriano Pride is a good player at DB. Their nickel, No. 13 [Daylan Carnell], is very physical. He can cover and he can fit the box. They're just all around a good defense, man. I'm very impressed with what they've done."
Alabama's offense has made a ton of progress throughout this season, but perhaps its toughest test will be on Saturday. That said, the Crimson Tide will face a defense that, according to Simpson, is "very, very similar" to its own.
"They both have a good scheme and good players around them," Simpson said. "Missouri's got a great front, a great front seven, their DBs are really, really physical and really tough to get behind. And then, you never know what's going to happen.
"They bring edge pressure, they bring twist game, one coverage looks like another—it's going to be a difficult task. We need to study up and understand that this is a good team and they're 5-0 for a reason. Going there and playing at 11 a.m. is going to be hard."
Fortunately, Simpson could get an exclusive outlook on the Tigers from Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who has a past relationship with Missouri defensive coordinator Corey Batoon. Wommack was South Alabama's head coach from 2021-23 and Batoon was his DC and safeties coach. The Jaguars were top-30 in the nation in points allowed per game in 2022 and 2023.
"Absolutely [I've been talking to Wommack]," Simpson said. "Of course, they worked together and have a connection. But of course, this guy has own nuances just like Kane has his own. But like I said, there's certainly some similarities, but everybody has their own twists and turns."
Can Simpson and the Alabama offense exploit Missouri's defense? Kickoff on Saturday at Faurot Field is slated for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.