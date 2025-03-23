The Unique Hobby Ahmad Hardy Brought to the Mizzou Offense
Ahmad Hardy runs with the power and force of a wild bronco.
But, he finds peace on a tamed horse named Coco.
The new running back of the Missouri Tigers is a Mississippi native, a state new Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is very familiar with.
Coleman has played at three different schools through his collegiate career, with two being in Mississippi. He started his career playing with his childhood friend Travis Hunter at Jackson State. in 2024, he played with Mississippi State.
Coleman, a St. Louis native, was looking to show some Midwest politeness to his new teammate when he heard of one of Hardy's very Southern hobbies.
"When Ahmad told me had horses, I just wanted to hang out with him, get to know him," Coleman said in a press conference during spring practices.
Being around players from Mississippi for most of his career has introduced different parts of the Southern lifestyle to Coleman's life. So, the wide receiver quickly took up an offer to take a ride on Coco.
"I was around a couple country guys so I always wanted to do things like that," Coleman said. "Like fishing, I never fished before."
Coleman also wanted to bond with Hardy, who transferred to Missouri after one year at University Louisana-Monroe. Hardy rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns in his freshman season.
" I know how Mississippi guys are so I just wanted to show him like it's love here," Coleman said. "This is my state, so I'll bring you along with me."
Before saddling up for the Tigers in the fall, Hardy has also already earned the respect and trust of his fellow running backs.
"He's a good dude.," running back Jamal Roberts said of Hardy. "Fun to be around, and he's developing well in the running back room."
For Roberts however, it might take a little bit more time to replace cleats for stirrups.
"I got to get out there," Roberts said. "I'm honestly scared to get out there myself."
On the football field, Hardy forces his way through defenses with his impressive vision and velocity. He was rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best running back available in the transfer portal in the winter window. He's already brought one of his hobbies from the South to Columbia, and he'll look to do the same with his success on the field.