The Unique Hobby Ahmad Hardy Brought to the Mizzou Offense

The transfer running back has bonded with his new teammates over one of his Southern hobbies.

Joey Van Zummeren

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks running back Ahmad Hardy (22) breaks a tackle attempt from Auburn Tigers defensive back Kayin Lee (4) as Auburn Tigers take on Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Auburn Tigers lead Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 24-0 at halftime.
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks running back Ahmad Hardy (22) breaks a tackle attempt from Auburn Tigers defensive back Kayin Lee (4) as Auburn Tigers take on Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Auburn Tigers lead Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 24-0 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ahmad Hardy runs with the power and force of a wild bronco.

But, he finds peace on a tamed horse named Coco.

The new running back of the Missouri Tigers is a Mississippi native, a state new Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is very familiar with.

Coleman has played at three different schools through his collegiate career, with two being in Mississippi. He started his career playing with his childhood friend Travis Hunter at Jackson State. in 2024, he played with Mississippi State.

Coleman, a St. Louis native, was looking to show some Midwest politeness to his new teammate when he heard of one of Hardy's very Southern hobbies.

"When Ahmad told me had horses, I just wanted to hang out with him, get to know him," Coleman said in a press conference during spring practices.

Being around players from Mississippi for most of his career has introduced different parts of the Southern lifestyle to Coleman's life. So, the wide receiver quickly took up an offer to take a ride on Coco.

"I was around a couple country guys so I always wanted to do things like that," Coleman said. "Like fishing, I never fished before."

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. rides the horse of running back Ahmad Hardy.
Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. rides the horse of running back Ahmad Hardy. / @KevinLamarCole1 on X/Twitter

Coleman also wanted to bond with Hardy, who transferred to Missouri after one year at University Louisana-Monroe. Hardy rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns in his freshman season.

" I know how Mississippi guys are so I just wanted to show him like it's love here," Coleman said. "This is my state, so I'll bring you along with me."

Before saddling up for the Tigers in the fall, Hardy has also already earned the respect and trust of his fellow running backs.

"He's a good dude.," running back Jamal Roberts said of Hardy. "Fun to be around, and he's developing well in the running back room."

For Roberts however, it might take a little bit more time to replace cleats for stirrups.

"I got to get out there," Roberts said. "I'm honestly scared to get out there myself."

On the football field, Hardy forces his way through defenses with his impressive vision and velocity. He was rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best running back available in the transfer portal in the winter window. He's already brought one of his hobbies from the South to Columbia, and he'll look to do the same with his success on the field.

Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Aidan Armenta (10) hands off to running back Ahmad Hardy (22)
Nov 16, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Aidan Armenta (10) hands off to running back Ahmad Hardy (22) during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

