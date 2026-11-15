Wrights and Wrongs: Takeaways from Mizzou's loss to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — I’m pessimistic. Inherently, it shapes my view on things. But through nine games of “Wrights and Wrongs,” I’ve managed to include one or more “Wright” in each story, even when Missouri has been objectively terrible — see the coverage regarding its blowout loss to Ole Miss and scathe-by against Troy.

There will be no “Wrights” from Missouri’s 48-21 loss to Georgia. This was an utter disaster any way you shape it. Hope was sucked from the air Missouri fans breathe within seconds of the game’s start, and it never re-entered the atmosphere. And the worst part of it all? It was predictable.

No. 22 Missouri’s already dwindling College Football Playoff hopes were put to rest in Athens. Here’s how it happened and why it magnifies what’s wrong with the state of the season.

Wrong: A problem that went unfixed the entire season

Missouri has begun every road game this season by putting itself in a hole. It allowed two blocked field goals against Kansas and trailed by a touchdown to a lowly Jayhawks team near the end of the second quarter, then missed a field goal and allowed Mississippi State to march down the field for two unanswered touchdowns to trail the Bulldogs 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz thought there was value in the games, the former of which his team emerged with a win and the latter of which it crumbled for a loss.

“I mean that's the point of going on the road — learn the lesson, leave the event,” Drinkwitz said Oct. 13 in preparation of hitting the road to play Ole Miss. “There's a lot of lessons from that game and the Kansas game that we have to improve on, that we need to be better at.”

Spoiler alert: Missouri did not get off to better starts in either of its next two contests. It trailed Ole Miss 21-3 at halftime in Oxford after three punts and a missed chip-shot field goal leading to the eventual loss, and was in a first-half dogfight against the Razorbacks in a stormy Fayetteville two weeks later — it scored zero first-half offensive touchdowns would have actually trailed at halftime if not for a circus-show defensive touchdown.

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball and scores a touchdown as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) pursues him during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the formula had been, Missouri could overcome the early struggles against mediocre and bad teams. The same can’t be said when the Tigers play opponents of higher caliber.

So when Missouri put its slim CFP hopes on the line against No. 1 Georgia at a rowdy Sanford Stadium in Athens, a respectable start was necessary.

Instead, Austin Simmons threw an interception on the very first play of the game, and Missouri’s defense allowed Georgia to score two touchdowns in nine plays, finding itself down 14-0 in less than 5 minutes of gametime. The lead “snowballed” into a 31-0 avalanche that Missouri never clawed back from.

“Didn't even give ourselves a chance by starting so slow offensively and defensively,” Drinkwitz said.

Wrong: Third-down offense

Two for 11 on third-down attempts simply won’t cut it in the SEC, especially against Georgia.

The conversions weren’t much to brag home about, either — a 1-yard Jamal Roberts rush in the third quarter made for the first successful conversion while a 14-yard reception from Donovan Olugbode made for the second, both occurring with the Tigers already down by more than 30 points.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Notably absent from all 11 of the Tigers’ third-down attempts was star receiver Cayden Lee, who was not targeted on any of Missouri’s eight third-down passes. Lee entered the matchup with 38 receptions that converted third downs.

Early on — before the game got out of hand — skill-position errors and questionable play-calls were at the root of the rotten apple. On its first third down, Simmons threw to Naeshaun Montgomery short of the sticks, who danced around before coming up short of the sticks.

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia linebacker Justin Williams (19) tackles Missouri wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery (0) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second, on third-and-13, down 14-0 in the first quarter, Missouri handed the ball off to Roberts, who actually gained 11 yards to set up a fourth-and-2 on Missouri’s 46-yard line. Missouri punted the next play. Missouri’s next two third downs were passes short of the sticks toward Montgomery and Jordon Harris, both of which were dropped.

Missouri went down 31-0 after allowing a touchdown the drive after Harris’ drop, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Wrong: Secondary struggles

Missouri’s lapses in the secondary were at the center of its loss to the Bulldogs. The Tigers allowed explosives, broke down in zone coverage, got blown by in man and took poor angles on hanging passes.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stocktown had his way with Missouri’s defense, finding receivers in areas of the field. He completed three of his four passes for 20 or more air yards, and four of his six from 10-19 air yards.

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) runs for a gain past Missouri cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) during the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Chris Graves Jr., who has operated as the Tigers’ top corner for the season, allowed three receptions for 69 yards on four targets. Fellow high-usage corners Jahlil Florence and Sione Laulea both allowed three receptions on three targets for a combined 59 yards and one touchdown.

The safeties weren’t much better, as Santana Banner allowed four receptions for 69 yards on five targets. Trajen Greco, who's been the subject of many coverage lapses and errant pursuit angles this season, played just 25 snaps — halving his second-lowest total since Week 2 of 50 against Texas. No member of the secondary posted a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 60 or higher.

Wrong: It’s too late to correct these mistakes

Sure, Missouri could fix these season-long mistakes like the pass game, slow starts and third-down offense, but would it really matter? The Tigers entered the season No. 22 in the CFP rankings and will likely fall far out of the rankings after their blowout loss to Georgia. They also hold a losing record in SEC play.

Missouri (6-4, 3-4 SEC) could win each of its next two games against soon-to-be-dropped Kentucky (7-3, 5-3), who entered the weekend No. 11 but lost to unranked Florida, and Oklahoma (6-4, 3-3), but neither would be big enough wins to help Missouri legitimize a CFP resume.

It’s the nature of college football. With six wins, Missouri is bowl eligible, but it won’t get to play in the games that really matter — the ones that aren’t just fighting for a trophy, but for the trophy. Perhaps its fate will be different next year, with the CFP set to expand from 12 to 24 teams, but for this year, Missouri won’t get a seat at the table.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.