How Mizzou has Established Itself as an NFL Launch Pad

Four former Missouri Tigers heard their names called in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, the highest amount since 2015. Defensive end Zion Young was first, being selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 45 pick in the second round. He was immediately followed by linebacker Josiah Trotter, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 46 overall pick. Defensive tackle Chris McClellan and offensive tackle Keagen Trost then heard their names called in the third round — McClellan to the Green Bay Packers at No. 77 and Trost to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 93.

Since Eli Drinkwitz was hired as head coach in 2020, the program has seen a significant increase in players making their way to the NFL. Five or more Tigers have been drafted in three of the six drafts since Drinkwitz took over. Drinkwitz joins Don Faurot as the only two coaches in program history to reach such numbers.

Wideout Kevin Coleman Jr. then landed with the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round, while Toriano Pride Jr. was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh. Seven more Tigers joined teams in the days following the draft, be it via a standard undrafted free agent contract or a rookie minicamp invite.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri wideout Kevin Coleman (WO15) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"it just continues to show that we're a place that can develop you to chase and reach your dreams," Drinkwitz said. "I remember when I first stepped foot into some high schools in this state, that was the concern that, 'Oh, I want to go play in the NFL', or 'I want to go play in front of bigger stadiums', or 'I want to go play in front of sold out crowd.' Well, we've kind of answered the bell on all three of those equations."

That's true. Missouri has sold out 20 consecutive home games dating back to the 2023 season. It's also played in big-time venues like Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium, Texas A&M's Kyle Field and Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium. And as previously stated, Missouri has been sending plenty of players to the NFL.

"Now we got to continue to get those guys to come to school here, and show them that history is the best predictor of future success, and we've got a history of doing those things," Drinkwitz said.

A large chunk of Tigers — both ones who later go to the NFL and those who don't — are in-state products. The No. 7 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Armand Membou, was a Lee's Summit, Missouri, native. Pride and Coleman from the 2026 class were both St. Louis products. Seven members of Missouri's incoming 2026 class are Missouri natives, and currently, five of nine Tiger pledges in the 2027 class play their high school ball in-state. Many of those in-state products are in the St. Louis area. That's not by chance.

St. Mary's running back Jamal Roberts (20) leaves a St. Dominic defender behind as he races toward the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown during the MSHSAA Class 4 state championship game on Dec. 2, 2022, at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. Dsc 0641 2 | Chris Kwiecinski/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

"St. Louis has been our primary passion," Drinkwitz said. "For me as the head coach here, whether it started with the Demetrius Johnson Foundation, having a game here in St Louis, signing the best player in the country at Luther Burden III, giving opportunities to Cody Schrader, Brady Cook, Kevin Coleman Jr.. But right now, there's a litany of really good high school players in this area that we want to make sure they see that pathway to success...

"Connecting with the future Missouri Tigers here in the state has always been important to us, and will continue to be important to us. And I think it's important for us to continue to point out that we've had players who've played in this state come played at the University of Missouri, and get drafted to chase that second — chase (both their) dreams — and that's been an awesome feeling for us."

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